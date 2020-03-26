Malaysia reports 235 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump

You are here

Malaysia on Thursday reported 235 new coronavirus cases in its biggest daily jump, bringing the total number of cases to 2,031. (AP)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday reported 235 new coronavirus cases in its biggest daily jump, bringing the total number of cases to 2,031.
The number of deaths from coronavirus rose to 23, the health ministry said.

The country has also reported seven cases of the virus among employees of the royal palace, although both the king and wife tested negative. 
Malaysia’s total number of cases has now doubled in a week. On Wednesday, the government extended curbs on travel and movement to until April 14th to contain the spread of the virus.

Topics: China Coronavirus Malaysia

Vietnam to limit gatherings to 20 people to curb coronavirus spread

HANOI: Vietnam will ban gatherings of more than 20 people at a time for the next two weeks to help curb the spread of coronavirus, the Southeast Asian country’s prime minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, said on Thursday.
Phuc also called on major urban cities in Vietnam to temporarily shut down non-essential services. Vietnam’s health ministry has confirmed 148 cases of the virus, but has not reported any deaths.

Topics: Vietnam China Coronavirus

