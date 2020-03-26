Malaysia reports 235 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday reported 235 new coronavirus cases in its biggest daily jump, bringing the total number of cases to 2,031.

The number of deaths from coronavirus rose to 23, the health ministry said.

The country has also reported seven cases of the virus among employees of the royal palace, although both the king and wife tested negative.

Malaysia’s total number of cases has now doubled in a week. On Wednesday, the government extended curbs on travel and movement to until April 14th to contain the spread of the virus.