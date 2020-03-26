You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

The government announced a stay at home measure for people older than 65 over the weekend, but not for the general public as some other countries have done. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4vm57

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

  • The highly contagious respiratory disease has killed 59 in Turkey after cases surged in two weeks to 2,433
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey could order the public to stay at home if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical equipment leaving the country.
The government announced such a measure for people older than 65 over the weekend, but not for the general public as some other countries have done.
Istanbul’s mayor urged national authorities to do so on Thursday, saying nearly a million people were still using public transportation in the country’s largest city.
The highly contagious respiratory disease has killed 59 in Turkey after cases surged in two weeks to 2,433.
“Complete social isolation is always on our agenda,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on AHaber TV. Asked whether a complete curfew would be announced, he said: “If we cannot prevent the epidemic with these measures, we can of course take the highest measure.”
To contain the virus, Ankara has closed schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers, and suspended sports matches and flights. President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey, which has a population of about 83 million, would overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks.
However, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu called on the government to impose a general stay-at-home order, at least in his city if it was not possible nationwide.
“We are in the most critical phase of the outbreak,” he said on Twitter. “If the necessary steps aren’t taken today, it is evident there will be disappointment in the future.”
Separately on Thursday, the government decreed that companies now need permission from authorities to export medical tools used for respiratory support, given rising domestic demand.
The rule covers the export ventilators and related gear, oxygen concentrators, intubation tubes and intensive care monitors, and other medical equipment. Ankara previously said it would stop exporting locally made face masks.
Turkey’s Higher Education Council said there would be no face-to-face classes in the spring term, distance learning would continue and university exams would be postponed to July 25-26.
Separately the central government said all municipality meetings in April, May and June, should be postponed except under extraordinary circumstances.

Topics: Turkey China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkey limits export of respiratory support gear as coronavirus cases surge

UAE to participate in G20 virtual summit

Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

UAE to participate in G20 virtual summit

  • Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said on Wednesday in a tweet that the G20 major economies will hold an exceptional summit to plan initiatives that can help combat the pandemic
Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE will take part in the G20 summit chaired by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said in a tweet on Thursday.
“In the spirit of global solidarity, the UAE takes part in today’s G20 summit chaired by the His Majesty King Salman of Saudi Arabia. We face an unprecedented challenge in COVID-19, and the people of the world anticipate this meeting to result in effective international measures,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said on Wednesday in a tweet that the G20 major economies will hold an exceptional summit to plan initiatives that can help combat the pandemic.
“As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response,” he said.

Topics: G20 Summit Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad boosts cargo fleet to aid UAE’s coronavirus efforts
World
Malaysia reports 235 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump

Latest updates

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens
G20 in virtual huddle as virus toll tops 21,000
UAE to participate in G20 virtual summit
Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,000
London hospitals facing ‘tsunami’ of virus patients: NHS official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.