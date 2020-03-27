What We Are Watching Today: ‘Erased’

You are here

The animated Japanese manga series “Erased” has something to offer for both anime fans and viewers less familiar with the movie genre.

The show, available on Netflix MENA, tells the story of 29-year-old Satoru Fujinuma who has the gift of being able to travel a few minutes back in time to change the course of minor events.

But when something major occurs he returns to his school days as a 10-year-old to try and prevent the incident from happening and alter his present-day situation.

I was immediately hooked by the storyline and got through all 12 episodes in just three days, losing a lot of sleep in the process. I would highly recommend the series for kids and adults alike, especially while the coronavirus curfew remains in place.

What We Are Reading Today: The Cat: A Natural and Cultural History by Sarah Brown

Of all the domesticated species, cats have enjoyed the most complex relationship with people — one that still leads to arguments about whether you can truly call the cat asleep by your fire “tame.” 

The Cat is a comprehensive, richly illustrated exploration of the natural and cultural history of this much-loved pet. 

Chapters on Evolution & Development, Anatomy & Biology, Society & Behavior, and Cats & Humans take different angles on matters feline, offering rich information and insights about kitten development, the hierarchy of cats, how cats think, communication between cats and people, historic and extinct breeds, the challenges facing cats today and how we can help, and much, much more. 

The book also features a visually stunning photographic directory of more than forty popular breeds, with essential information about each. Filled with surprising facts, The Cat will enchant anyone with an interest in, or a love for, these animals.

