What We Are Watching Today: ‘Erased’

The animated Japanese manga series “Erased” has something to offer for both anime fans and viewers less familiar with the movie genre.

The show, available on Netflix MENA, tells the story of 29-year-old Satoru Fujinuma who has the gift of being able to travel a few minutes back in time to change the course of minor events.

But when something major occurs he returns to his school days as a 10-year-old to try and prevent the incident from happening and alter his present-day situation.

I was immediately hooked by the storyline and got through all 12 episodes in just three days, losing a lot of sleep in the process. I would highly recommend the series for kids and adults alike, especially while the coronavirus curfew remains in place.