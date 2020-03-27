You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia reports highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases

Indonesia reports highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, second left, inpects a room while visiting the 2018 Asian Games athlete’s village which has been converted into a hospital for coronavirus patients in Jakarta on March 23, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nyfy

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases

  • Number of new deaths due to coronavirus rose by 9, bringing the total number of deaths to 87
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia has confirmed 153 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily rise so far and taking the Southeast Asian country's total to 1,046, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Friday.
The number of new deaths due to coronavirus rose by 9, bringing the total number of deaths to 87, he said, adding a total of 46 people had recovered from the virus.

Topics: China Coronavirus Indonesia

Related

World
Indonesia cancels national exams, affecting more than 8 million students
World
Indonesia braces for coronavirus spike

Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 42,288

Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 42,288

Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 42,288 and 253 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
Cases rose by 5,780 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 55, the tally showed.

Topics: Germany China Coronavirus

Related

World
Germany reports 22,672 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths
World
Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine, 1 billion in lockdown due to coronavirus

Latest updates

Indonesia reports highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases
Malaysia announces $58 billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus
With 40 new coronavirus cases, Tokyo governor asks people to enjoy cherry blossoms next year
India’s central bank slashes interest rates as coronavirus spreads
Lebanon extends country lockdown until April 12

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.