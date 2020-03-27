You are here

Nigeria needs $330bn for coronavirus battle, turns to private sector

As of Friday, Nigeria had 65 coronavirus cases and one death. (File/AFP)
ABUJA: Nigeria has appealed to private companies to make voluntary contributions toward the 120 billion naira ($330 million) that the government says it needs to fight the coronavirus epidemic.
“So far, the federal government has made giant strides in the fight but it is clear that the private sector needs to step in and support efforts already being made,” Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said.
The crash in oil prices, which have fallen by nearly two thirds this year due in large part to a coronavirus-induced demand collapse, has seriously battered Nigeria’s finances.
Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed this week pledged 6.5 billion naira to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, and a further 10 billion naira for Lagos state, which has the bulk of the nation’s confirmed cases.
“To procure all needed equipment, material, and all infrastructure needed to fight this pandemic, over N120b need to be raised,” Emefiele said.
He has launched a coalition to do so led by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Access Bank. It is already engaging state oil company NNPC and other oil sector players to raise funds.
Bank UBA Group, led by Tony Elumelu, on Thursday pledged 1 billion naira to Nigeria as part of a broader 5 billion naira coronavirus donation, and Emefiele said other prominent Nigerians including Dangote and five others would ensure that their organizations also contribute 1 billion naira each.
As of Friday, Nigeria had 65 coronavirus cases and one death.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating but would still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday — a day after he answered at the prime minister’s weekly question-and-answer session in parliament’s House of Commons chamber.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

It was not immediately clear how many Downing Street staff and senior ministers would now need to isolate given that many have had contact with Johnson over recent days and weeks.

When Britain clapped health workers on Thursday evening, Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak came out of separate entrances on Downing Street and did not come into close contact, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene.

Previously the government has said that Johnson had the option to delegate to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab if needed.

“The prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” the spokesman said.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the spokesman said.

So far, 578 people in the United Kingdom have died after testing positive for coronavirus and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 11,658. The UK toll is the seventh worst in the world, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, France and the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

Britain’s Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week but is in good health and is now self-isolating at his residence in Scotland with mild symptoms along with his wife Camilla, who tested negative, his office said.

 

