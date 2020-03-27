Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 769 overnight to 4,858

MADRID: Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, the health ministry said on Friday, a new record in the number of fatalities recorded in 24 hours.
The total number of those infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188 on Thursday.
