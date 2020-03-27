You are here

  • Home
  • Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 769 overnight to 4,858

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 769 overnight to 4,858

The death rate showed a 27-percent increase on the figures released a day earlier, with the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising to 33,089 in Spain, one of the worst-hit countries in the world after China and Italy. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gg48j

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 769 overnight to 4,858

  • The total number of those infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188 on Thursday
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

MADRID: Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, the health ministry said on Friday, a new record in the number of fatalities recorded in 24 hours.
The total number of those infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188 on Thursday.

Topics: Spain China Coronavirus

Related

World
Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,000
Update
World
Spain overtakes China virus toll with 3,434 coronavirus deaths

Nigeria needs $330bn for coronavirus battle, turns to private sector

Updated 42 min 55 sec ago

Nigeria needs $330bn for coronavirus battle, turns to private sector

Updated 42 min 55 sec ago
ABUJA: Nigeria has appealed to private companies to make voluntary contributions toward the 120 billion naira ($330 million) that the government says it needs to fight the coronavirus epidemic.
“So far, the federal government has made giant strides in the fight but it is clear that the private sector needs to step in and support efforts already being made,” Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said.
The crash in oil prices, which have fallen by nearly two thirds this year due in large part to a coronavirus-induced demand collapse, has seriously battered Nigeria’s finances.
Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed this week pledged 6.5 billion naira to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, and a further 10 billion naira for Lagos state, which has the bulk of the nation’s confirmed cases.
“To procure all needed equipment, material, and all infrastructure needed to fight this pandemic, over N120b need to be raised,” Emefiele said.
He has launched a coalition to do so led by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Access Bank. It is already engaging state oil company NNPC and other oil sector players to raise funds.
Bank UBA Group, led by Tony Elumelu, on Thursday pledged 1 billion naira to Nigeria as part of a broader 5 billion naira coronavirus donation, and Emefiele said other prominent Nigerians including Dangote and five others would ensure that their organizations also contribute 1 billion naira each.
As of Friday, Nigeria had 65 coronavirus cases and one death.

Latest updates

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 769 overnight to 4,858
Meet Amina Atiq: British-Yemeni activist and poet
Singapore Airlines obtains $13 billion rescue package amid coronavirus shock
Nigeria needs $330bn for coronavirus battle, turns to private sector
French PM warns ‘difficult’ days ahead over coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.