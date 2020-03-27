You are here

Apple works with White House to release ‘COVID-19’ app

The app will be available in the app store as “COVID-19.” (File/AFP)
  The app will ask users questions about symptoms, location and risk factors and then provide the appropriate up-to-date guidance from the CDC
  The app will also answer frequently asked questions about the coronavirus disease with official information from the CDC
WASHINGTON: Apple Inc. and the White House said on Friday that the iPhone maker worked with the Trump administration and federal agencies to release an app that will direct users to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The app, which will be available in the app store as “COVID-19,” will ask users questions about symptoms, location and risk factors and then provide the appropriate up-to-date guidance from the CDC, White House officials said.
The app will also answer frequently asked questions about the coronavirus disease with official information from the CDC.
Based in northern California, Apple’s headquarters have been under lockdown orders for more than a week. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook earlier this week said that the company had donated 10 million protective masks to US health care groups after using Apple’s supply chain team to locate and buy the masks.

Abu Dhabi’s Christian clergy spread message of unity amid coronavirus crisis

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Christian clergy spread message of unity amid coronavirus crisis

  • Clergy call on congregations to pray at home at 7 p.m.
  • Video calls on people to act on government restrictions
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Christian clergy in Abu Dhabi have created a video calling on their congregations to pray at their homes every day at 7 p.m., the choice of the hour 19:00 acting as a reminder of the dangers of COVID-19.

The churches of Abu Dhabi joined forces to create the video message calling on members of their congregation to use “patience and prayer” and to follow guidelines issued by the government as efforts continue to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The video shows members of the clergy of different denominations present one joint message of tolerance.

A statement issued by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, which licenses churches in the emirate, said the clergy spoke “from the heart of Abu Dhabi to the world, addressing the audience in a harmonized and consistent manner, emphasizing their love and loyalty to the place where they live, and the hope and freedom they enjoy.”

The video message called for a unification of joint efforts beyond the differences of different sects and religious doctrines.

And it called on people to “dedicate prayers and stand together with the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates to combat the virus, which will be eliminated.”

The video was created by recording footage remotely to ensure social distancing and keep people safe and well.

“The Department of Community Development has praised the honest prayers to save Abu Dhabi and the world, which reflects the deep ties among residents of all creeds and religions, and their sincere love to the UAE and prayers for this epidemic to be completely eliminated from the world.”

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 UAE religion

