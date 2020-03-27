You are here

  • Home
  • Kabul, Taliban will meet to plan prisoner swap 

Kabul, Taliban will meet to plan prisoner swap 

The Taliban will guarantee that there will be no threat against any country, including US interests, in areas controlled by the militants
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnh49

Updated 27 March 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Kabul, Taliban will meet to plan prisoner swap 

  • ‘Positive’ deal opens way for crucial peace talks with militants
Updated 27 March 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to a prisoner swap at the end of March as part of the militants’ peace deal with Washington, officials said on Thursday.

The agreement comes after President Ashraf Ghani finalized a list of delegates to begin planning crucial peace talks with the Taliban, the officials said.

The prisoner exchange was secured on Wednesday following a five-way video conference that included officials from the Taliban, the Afghan government, the Red Cross, US and Qatar.

Javid Faisal, a spokesman for Ghani’s national security adviser, said that Taliban and Afghan officials will hold a face-to-face meeting in Afghanistan ahead of the release, which is set to begin on March 31.

Taliban prisoners will be selected for release according to age, health and coronavirus risk, he said.

Individual prisoners and the Taliban will have to provide assurances that freed inmates will not return to battlefield, Faisal told Arab News.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, also confirmed on Thursday that progress has been made on the prisoner exchange, but offered no further details.

On Wednesday, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, the group’s political headquarters, tweeted a series of comments on the agreement made in the five-way video conference.

“The process of releasing the prisoners will begin on March 31, and (the Taliban) will dispatch its technical team to Bagram prison to determine the identities of its prisoners — to verify the list of the prisoners that was previously endorsed,” he said.

The agreement on the prisoner swap ends the deadlock that threatened the start of the first intra-Afghan talks following Washington’s deal with the Taliban, signed last month following 18 months of secret negotiations.

The deal envisaged the exchange of prisoners before the start of the intra-Afghan talks set for March 10.

It will pave the way for the withdrawal of foreign troops led by the US from Afghanistan within 14 months. In return, the Taliban will guarantee that there will be no threat against any country, including US interests, in areas controlled by the militants.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who signed the deal with the Taliban, in a tweet described the agreement to release the prisoners in coming days as “a positive development.”

The prisoner deal comes amid heightened tension between Ghani and administration of US President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election this year and will use the troop withdrawal after 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan to boost his campaign.

It also follows Washington’s decision this week to cut up to $2 billion in aid to Kabul in the coming year because of the dispute between Ghani and his poll rival, Abdullah Abdullah, over the presidency.

Ghani and Abdullah have been at loggerheads since last September over claims of a fraudulent poll. Both announced separate inauguration ceremonies two weeks ago, throwing the country into political chaos.

After Khalilzad failed to convince the two political leaders to agree on a single administration, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Kabul on Monday, but also was unable to deliver a reconciliation.

Washington said that aid can be restored to Kabul if the pair agree on a single government. It also wants an inclusive team lined up for the start of talks with the Taliban.

An official at presidential palace told Arab News that Ghani has drawn up a list of 20 members to hold talks with the Taliban led by former spy chief Masoom Stanekzai, who has held indirect talks with the militants in the past.
 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

World
Afghan government unveils negotiating team for Taliban talks

India puts 30,000 in lockdown after preacher dies of virus

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on a policeman at a street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Amritsar on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

India puts 30,000 in lockdown after preacher dies of virus

  • Sikh leader ignored order to self-isolate after 16-day trip to Europe, authorities say
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: More than 30,000 people have been quarantined in 20 villages in the northern Indian state of Punjab after coming into contact with a Sikh religious leader who died after being infected by the coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Baldev Singh, 70, returned to India on March 7 after attending religious events during a 16-day trip to Italy and Germany.
After his return, he was asked to go into self-isolation, but reportedly defied the orders and is believed to have died on March 18.
Vinay Bublani, deputy commissioner of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, told Arab News on Sunday that there was no explanation for Singh’s refusal to self-isolate.“
What I understand is that he was asymptomatic and did not show any symptoms of infection,” Bublani said.
Some media reports suggest that Singh continued to attend religious functions despite developing symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Between March 10-12, he attended the Halla Mohallaa, in Punjab’s Anantpur Saheb district, which draws tens of thousands of people, and also visited individual houses to recite religious texts and scriptures afterwards.
Health authorities in Punjab said that the state has almost 40 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 23 of the victims reportedly infected after coming in contact with Singh.
Elsewhere in India, authorities said the number of infections is nearing 1,000 with 25 deaths reported.
The government is concentrating on virus hotspots in the country, including Punjab, following the latest developments in the state.
After his death on March 18, 19 of Singh’s close relatives tested positive for the illness, with four others reportedly infected.
“We tested hundreds of people and, later on, decided to quarantine the entire area consisting of 20 villages and with a population of more than 30,000 people.
No one isallowed to come out of their village,” Bublani said.
However, he warned that self-quarantine is proving difficult to enforce. “People don’t take it seriously. They have been defiant. That’s why the lockdown has been imposed,” he added.

FASTFACTS

• Between March 10-12, Baldev Singh attended the Halla Mohallaa, which draws tens of thousands of people.

• Health authorities in Punjab said that the state has almost 40 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 23 of the victims reportedly infected after coming in contact with Singh.

Singh’s death and his unrestricted movement have alarmed the state government, which has asked police to take “strict legal action against those violating home quarantine orders.”
Political analyst Maneesh Chibber told Arab News that authorities face an uphill task.“
In Punjab, you have many socio-religious organizations and sects, and they are powerful. They have strong political connections and cannot be held accountable for their excesses,” he said.
The state government has made it mandatory for anyone arriving from overseas in the past month to report to health officials.
On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that “an estimated 97,000 people have arrived in Punjab since early January, while more than 30,000 have been asked to self-quarantine.”
The government also launched an app named Cova to trace residents who had returned to Punjab but not registered their entry.
Apart from providing information on the disease, the app prompts users to inform authorities about their return from an overseas trip.“
We need to do our best to track all the suspected cases so that we can contain the spread of the virus,” Bublani said.
A senior state health official, who requested anonymity since he was not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News on Sunday that “thermal screening at airports is not enough to identify positive patients.”
The state health department is also trying to trace 144 people who returned from abroad but provided false addresses to airport authorities.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
India’s central bank slashes interest rates as coronavirus spreads
Special
World
Eternal City Rome looks for return of good fortune to Trevi Fountain

Latest updates

Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding up to $225 billion in stocks
‘The network for neighbors’ grows in age of social distancing
Signs suggest summer dates for 2021 Olympics
Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby
Ronaldo, Juventus teammates agree to forgo €90 million in wages

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.