Saudi banks donate $41.4 million to combat coronavirus

176,000 use Health Ministry’s app for COVID-19 consultations in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: According to the Ministry of Health, 176,000 people have so far used the “Mawid” application to check whether or not they may have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“176,000 citizens and residents have used the app; 170,000 had reassuring results and can check in every day to repeat the test, while 3,000 were in the medium-range — showing some symptoms of the virus; 2,700 were at higher risk and advised to call 937 or contact health institutions for further consultation,” said ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.

“Twenty people were diagnosed with early symptoms and received medical treatment at an early stage, protecting themselves and others,” he said.

Al-Aly urged people to seek early treatment if they developed symptoms, and not to dismiss erratic breathing or colds as a seasonal flu.

“It is not just to (look after) your own health, but to protect your loved ones and society, by extension,” he said.

Al-Aly revealed that 45,000 people have received advanced testing for the virus, and only 2 percent have tested positive.

He announced 92 new cases of coronavirus, 10 of which are travelers from abroad who have been quarantined immediately and 82 who had mixed with someone who already tested positive.

Saudi Arabia has now 1,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Most of those infected are medically stable, six are in critical condition, and no new deaths have been reported.

Two people have so far recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 35 since COVID-19 was first discovered in the Kingdom.