Saudi banks donate $41.4 million to combat coronavirus

JEDDAH: A group of Saudi banks have announced their support for the Health Endowment Fund to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with a total of SR155.1 million ($41.3 million). The banks were wanting to express their sense of social responsibility to support the relentless efforts in the face of the unprecedented global crisis.
Saudi Arabian British Bank put forward SR17 million to the fund; Banque Saudi Fransi SR12 million; Al-Rajhi Bank SR25 million; Riyad Bank SR17 million; Arab National Bank SR12 million; the National Commercial Bank SR33 million; Samba Bank donated SR16.5 million, among other banks.
