You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Playing Today: ‘God of War’

What We Are Playing Today: ‘God of War’

Short Url

https://arab.news/gmmja

Updated 34 sec ago
Ameera Abid 

What We Are Playing Today: ‘God of War’

  • The graphics are absolutely stunning and it usually takes the player a few seconds to register the scenes
Updated 34 sec ago
Ameera Abid 

“God of War” is a game for those with an appreciation for a good story as well as good gameplay. The game is a full package, from stunning graphics to a heart-touching storyline.
It is based on characters from Norse Mythology, the main characters being Kratos and his young son Atreus. The game starts on a very sad note when father and son are supposed to take Atreus’s mother’s ashes to the top of a mountain.
The journey that unfolds ahead of them, peppered with numerous challenges and quests, turns into an adventure through different realms and so much more. All the while the player can see the father-son bond get stronger as Kratos struggles to not show affection for his young son, sometimes physically restraining himself from patting his son on the back.
The graphics are absolutely stunning and it usually takes the player a few seconds to register the scenes. The game is extremely addictive, and will demand self-control if you are to not end up playing all day.

Topics: God of War

Related

Saudi Arabia
What We Are Playing Today: PS4 game - Kingdom Hearts
Offbeat
What We Are Playing Today: Pokémon Masters

Saudi banks donate $41.4 million to combat coronavirus

A Saudi money exchanger wears gloves as he counts Saudi riyal currency at a currency exchange shop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 10, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi banks donate $41.4 million to combat coronavirus

  • The banks were wanting to express their sense of social responsibility to support the relentless efforts in the face of the unprecedented global crisis
Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: A group of Saudi banks have announced their support for the Health Endowment Fund to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with a total of SR155.1 million ($41.3 million). The banks were wanting to express their sense of social responsibility to support the relentless efforts in the face of the unprecedented global crisis.
Saudi Arabian British Bank put forward SR17 million to the fund; Banque Saudi Fransi SR12 million; Al-Rajhi Bank SR25 million; Riyad Bank SR17 million; Arab National Bank SR12 million; the National Commercial Bank SR33 million; Samba Bank donated SR16.5 million, among other banks.

Topics: Saudi banks China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
176,000 use Health Ministry’s app for COVID-19 consultations in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Education Ministry takes on distance learning of 6 million students in 10 days

Latest updates

A virtual G20 summit — but it offered genuine reassurance
Saudi banks donate $41.4 million to combat coronavirus
Four passengers die on cruise ship with coronavirus outbreak off Panama
176,000 use Health Ministry’s app for COVID-19 consultations in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Education Ministry takes on distance learning of 6 million students in 10 days

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.