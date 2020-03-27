What We Are Playing Today: ‘God of War’

“God of War” is a game for those with an appreciation for a good story as well as good gameplay. The game is a full package, from stunning graphics to a heart-touching storyline.

It is based on characters from Norse Mythology, the main characters being Kratos and his young son Atreus. The game starts on a very sad note when father and son are supposed to take Atreus’s mother’s ashes to the top of a mountain.

The journey that unfolds ahead of them, peppered with numerous challenges and quests, turns into an adventure through different realms and so much more. All the while the player can see the father-son bond get stronger as Kratos struggles to not show affection for his young son, sometimes physically restraining himself from patting his son on the back.

The graphics are absolutely stunning and it usually takes the player a few seconds to register the scenes. The game is extremely addictive, and will demand self-control if you are to not end up playing all day.