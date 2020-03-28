You are here

  • Home
  • Yemenis meet truce calls with both hope and skepticism

Yemenis meet truce calls with both hope and skepticism

An employee wearing a face mask and gloves counts local currency at a bank in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on March 24, 2020 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bv87r

Updated 25 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenis meet truce calls with both hope and skepticism

  • Government commanders said that they had received orders from their superiors to stop fighting in response to the UN envoy’s call
Updated 25 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: When the Iran-backed Houthi militias advanced toward his home city of Taiz in early 2015, Ibrahim Al-Zubairi decided not to flee the city, hoping that the war would come to an end. 
“I stayed put because I heard people saying the war would end soon,” Al-Zubairi, a 21-year-old college student, told Arab News. 
To his disappointment, Taiz, Yemen’s third most important city, saw the fiercest clashes between government forces and the rebels, which claimed the lives of hundreds of people and ruined most of the city’s infrastructure.

Each time he thought of leaving the city, he heard about a new round of peace talks that would end the conflict.

In 2017, he abandoned hope and fled to the southern port city of Al-Mukalla, where he enrolled at college.

“The war must stop immediately and completely,” Al-Zubairi said, expressing hope that pressure by the international community would lead to halting the hostilities. “I hope that peace prevails in Yemen.”

Al-Zubairi is an example of tens of thousands of Yemenis who have been displaced over the last six years as the Houthis began expanding militarily across Yemen, triggering bloody battles.

On Thursday, positive responses by Yemen’s warring groups rekindled hopes for a ceasefire that could pave the way for a comprehensive settlement to end the war in Yemen.

The UN's Yemen Envoy Martin Griffiths called upon Yemeni parties to convene for an urgent meeting to discuss the ceasefire.

“I am calling the parties to an urgent meeting to discuss how to translate their stated commitments to the Yemeni people into practice. I expect the parties to heed Yemen’s desire for peace and immediately cease all military hostilities,” Griffiths said in a statement on Thursday.

Citing many previous short-lived truces, many Yemenis doubt the factions will adhere to their commitments.

Speaking to Arab News from Marib, Kamal Al-Muradi, a government soldier, said his forces were currently battling a heavy offensive by the Houthis in Marib’s Serwah, ruling out ending the war any time soon.

“The Houthis are more dangerous than the coronavirus,” Al-Muradi said, noting he and other troops who hail from the central province of Marib would keep fighting until the rebels were repelled.

“There is no way we stop fighting before we end the Houthi threat to Marib,” he added.

The war must stop immediately and completely. I hope that peace prevails in Yemen.

Ibrahim Al-Zubairi, Student

The Houthis have scored major territorial gains in northern Yemen by seizing control of two districts in Jawf and pushing government troops out of the mountainous Nehim district, near Sana’a.

Their next target is the oil and gas rich city of Marib, according to local officers.

Government commanders said that they had received orders from their superiors to stop fighting in response to the UN envoy’s call.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, the Yemeni army spokesperson in Taiz, told Arab News: “We welcome any humanitarian initiative. But from our experience with the Houthis, they have never committed to any peace initiative.

“The Houthis should first lift their blockade on Taiz and stop shelling residential areas and planting landmines ahead of any truce.”

Doubts

Given Yemen’s weak health system, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus across much of the world, experts have encouraged the country’s warring factions to stop fighting to allow health workers to divert efforts to preventing the spread of the disease.

“We all have to be united to save Yemen from a potential coronavirus outbreak which, if happens, will have disastrous consequences given that our health system has collapsed,” said Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a Yemeni conflict analyst and a non-resident fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Based on the scale of the Houthi offensive in northern Yemen and their breaches of previous agreements and truces, Nadwa predicted the proposed truce would not last.

“The Houthis have used every truce and agreement they had with others before to refuel, regroup and launch military offensives. Their actions on the ground don’t always match their rhetoric when it comes to commitment to peace unfortunately.”

This time, Nadwa said, the Houthis would exploit the truce to prepare for a push to take Marib.

“My worry is that the Houthis will use this truce to push into Marib, which will be disastrous. The Houthis definition of a truce is not about suspending military operations. Their definition is the suspension of airstrikes and Saudi-led coalition support for the government. Their definition of peace is for the government to collapse and everyone else to accept them as their rulers.”

Topics: Yemen AL-MUKALLA

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon’s medics describe 'horror movie' coronavirus conditions
Middle-East
As world locks down, Qatari construction presses ahead

Lebanon’s medics describe 'horror movie' coronavirus conditions

A woman poses for a photograph, as she wears a face shield to help protect herself from the coronavirus outbreak, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP)
Updated 11 min 30 sec ago
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s medics describe 'horror movie' coronavirus conditions

  • The number of intensive care specialists in Beirut ranges between 40 and 50 doctors, while there are around 180 pulmonologists
Updated 11 min 30 sec ago
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A doctor at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH) has described the situation faced by medical staff dealing with coronavirus cases as “a horror movie as long as we are on the front line and we do not know when it will end.”

Dr. Osman Itani, a pulmonologist and intensive care specialist, told Arab News: “A single mistake made while wearing the protective equipment exposes all those taking care of patients suffering from COVID-19 to the virus. There have been several viruses that surfaced and killed many people before disappearing again. However, the problem with this virus is that it spreads rapidly. We usually treat pneumonia with antibiotics, but we are unable to treat the pneumonia resulting from the coronavirus.”

Dr. Itani is a veteran doctor who has worked in hospitals during the civil war and in the harshest security conditions. He considers “the war experience was less dangerous despite all its horrors. We used to treat patients knowing that they will not transmit anything to us or to others.”

“The number of intensive care specialists in Beirut ranges between 40 and 50 doctors, while there are around 180 pulmonologists. Those numbers are less in the rest of the country,” he noted, considering “the measures taken by the Ministry of Health and the government in terms of social distancing are the best to lower the number of cases. Cases in general range from mild to moderate. The number of uninfected people is usually larger than that of the confirmed cases.”

On Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 391 from 368 on Thursday. A new coronavirus-related death of a man in his eighties was recorded at Saint George University Hospital, which raised the number of such deaths in the country to seven deaths.

Pulmonologist and intensive care specialist, Wael Jaroush, told Arab News that “doctors are worried about transmitting the virus to their parents as there is no guaranteed protection. We are treating our patients through the phone and only receive emergency cases in our clinics, while also leaving a free half an hour between the appointments for sterilization purposes.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• On Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 391 from 368 on Thursday.

• A new coronavirus-related death of a man in his 80s was recorded at Saint George University Hospital, which raised the number of such deaths in the country to 7.

Supervisor nurse, Aida Al-Nouri, working at a Beirut hospital, told Arab News that “we are suffering from a shortage of sterilizers. We are living in a state of fear and confusion that we have not seen even during the city’s security crashes. None of those working in the ER knows when he will be infected in spite of all the precautions we are taking.”

“Nurses are scared and some of them do not want to work in the departments dedicated to coronavirus-infected patients unless proper protection is provided,” she said.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab visited RHUH and held a press conference alongside Minister of Health Hamad Hassan, urging the Lebanese people to “abide by the measures the government had taken.”

He announced that more than 600,000 food baskets will be distributed to families affected by the lockdown and informed RHUH’s staff that they will be reimbursed by the state.

The Lebanese government extended the lockdown period for two additional weeks, while the director general of Civil Aviation, Fadi Hassan, announced that Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport will remain closed until April 12.

A political dispute has erupted in the country concerning the repatriation of Lebanese nationals from Africa and Europe.

The speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, criticized the government for refusing to send aircraft to bring back those stranded abroad after the deadline for them to return ended.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special
Middle-East
Artist masks spread healthy message in virus-hit Gaza
Middle-East
In Iraq, deadly coronavirus terrifies even doctors hardened by conflict

Latest updates

Yemenis meet truce calls with both hope and skepticism
Lebanon’s medics describe 'horror movie' coronavirus conditions
Artist masks spread healthy message in virus-hit Gaza
Saudi Arabia raises more than SR15bn in bond sale
As virus toll mounts in NY, more hospitals sought

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.