LIVE: Middle East region reports more coronavirus cases as global numbers soar

DUBAI: More COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the Middle East, with cases in Saudi Arabia reaching over 1,100 on Friday.

Global infections toll has reached nearly 600,000 with more than 27,000 fatalities.

Saturday, March 28 (All times in GMT)

11:36 – Vietnam said the country has 174 confirmed cases of coranvirus with no deaths.

10:59 – 48 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Iraq with two new deaths.

10:51 – Spain has confirmed 832 coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, a record daily toll in the country.

10:50 – The Lebanese health ministry has reported 21 new cases of the virus, bringing toll to 412.

10:05 – The first flight to the UK for British nationals in Saudi Arabia will take place on Sunday from Riyadh, additional Riyadh flight may happen later this week, British embassy in Saudi Arabia announced in a twitter post.

09:29 – The Philippine health ministry has reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 272 new cases.

09:14 – Malaysia has reported 159 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,320.

09:11 – Kuwait health ministry has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 235.

08:50 – The health ministry of Iraq's Kurdistan has reported seven new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 122.

08:45 – In Germany, the number of coronavirus cases have reached 48,582 with 325 fatalities.

08:16 – Bahrain has confirmed 19 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 254.

08:15 – Morocco has reported 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected patients to 358.

08:14 – The Palestinian government has reported six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 97.

07:06 – Oman confirmed 21 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 92.

05:56 – Kuwait has reported seven new recovered cases of COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 64.

04:22 – Thailand has reported 109 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total number of infections to 1,245. The country has also announced one new death from the virus – it now has six total fatalities.

01:28 – South Korea has reported 146 new coronavirus cases, making its total 9,478.

01:13 – Brunei has reported its first death from the virus.

01:05 – The Mexican health ministry has recorded 717 total cases of coronavirus, dozens higher than earlier tally of 585. A total of 12 people has died in the country due to the illness.

Friday, March 27 (All times in GMT)

21:00 – Egypt has reported 41 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of infected patients to 536 and deaths to 30, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Out of the 41 cases, one is a US national and the others are Egyptian nationals.

The health ministry has also reported the recovery of 14 cases, including 11 Egyptians and three French after receiving the necessary treatment. The total number of recovered cases in the country are 116.

20:31 – Morocco said it has two new coronavirus deaths and 12 new infections.

22:00 – Jordan has reported first coronavirus death.

19:52 – The number of coronavirus deaths in Tunisia has reached 7.

18:00 – The UAE has announced 72 new cases of coronavirus in the country, raising toll to 405. Three new recoveries from the virus have also been reported.