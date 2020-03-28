You are here

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 832 overnight to 5,690

Updated 28 March 2020

The number of infections in Spain has surged toward 40,000 in the past days. (File/AFP)




  • Although Spain's latest figures showed a daily increase of more than 8,000 cases, the rate of new infections appears to be slowing


MADRID: The death toll from coronavirus in Spain surged over 5,600 on Saturday after a record 832 people died in 24 hours, and the number of infections soared over 72,000, the government said.
Spain has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy with 5,690 fatalities. The number of confirmed cases have jumped to 72,248 as the country moves to significantly increase testing.
Although Spain's latest figures showed a daily increase of more than 8,000 cases, the rate of new infections appears to be slowing, with officials saying the epidemic appeared to be nearing its peak.
Madrid remains the worst-hit region, with 2,757 deaths and 21,520 infections, leaving hospitals and mortuaries overwhelmed, and the regional authorities working to open a second temporary morgue in an unused public building near the airport to house the dead.
An initial site was opened last week at the ice skating rink at the Palacio de Hielo (Ice Palace) shopping centre.
With undertakers also overwhelmed, the government has authorised the army's involvement in the collection and transport of bodies for the duration of the state of emergency.
The latest figures came as Spain marked two weeks since the imposition of an unprecedented national lockdown which will remain in place until at least April 11.
Earlier on Saturday, Spain received a delivery of 1.2 million masks from China for health workers and those in the transport sector, the government said.
The delivery, which arrived at Madrid's Barajas airport, includes some 387,000 surgical masks for healthcare personnel, 75,000 masks for the security forces and more than 725,000 for those in the transport sector, from bus drivers to port and airport staff as well as those working for the postal service.

Shellshocked Spain reports record 832 new coronavirus deaths




Shellshocked Spain reports record 832 new coronavirus deaths

  • Second only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to 72,248 on Saturday from 64,059 the day before
  • Schools, bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have been shut since March 14



MADRID: Spain’s coronavirus fatalities rose by a record 832 people overnight to 5,690 as hospitals and morgues were overwhelmed and a police chief fought back tears announcing a colleague’s death.
Second only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to 72,248 on Saturday from 64,059 the day before.
Health emergency chief Fernando Simon said the epidemic appeared to be reaching its peak in some areas, but the nation was short of intensive care unit beds. “We continue to have a major problem with ICU saturation,” said Simon.
As Spain prepared to enter its third week of lockdown, an unused public building known as “the doughnut” was the latest to be turned into a makeshift morgue after a city ice rink last week, Spanish media including El Pais newspaper reported.
Civil Guard chief Jose Manuel Santiago became emotional as he paid homage to the head of his organization’s rapid action group, who died of the coronavirus on Friday.
A delivery of 1.2 million masks bought by the Ministry of Transport from China for health, transport and postal workers touched down at Madrid airport, the government said.
In Barcelona, delivery workers with masks took free meals to health workers on Friday evening as part of the Delivery 4 Heroes initiative, which has seen six companies join forces to send free meals daily to up to 200 people.
“It is not only food, but a gift of emotion and encouragement to continue and to think that everything that is being done is really worth it,” Dr. Luis Miguel Martin, who received dinner on Friday at Barcelona’s Hospital del Mar, told Reuters.
Schools, bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have been shut since March 14 and most of the population is house-bound as Spain tries to curb the virus.

COVID-19 coronavirus Spain

