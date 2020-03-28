You are here

  Lebanon's police clear protest camps in Beirut as coronavirus curfew takes effect

Lebanon’s police clear protest camps in Beirut as coronavirus curfew takes effect

Protestors told local media that police came at 6:30 p.m. without any warning and told them to leave immediately. (File/AFP)
  • Coronavirus has so far killed eight people and infected 391
  • The protest camps have been a permanent fixture in Downtown Beirut since anti-government protests
Lebanese riot police cleared dozens of protesters camps in Downtown Beirut on Friday evening as the country’s curfew measures came into effect, local media reported.

Protestors told local media, The Daily Star, that police came at 6:30 p.m. without any warning and told them to leave immediately.

“When people refused, they attacked and destroyed every tent,” one protester told the daily.

The protest camps have been a permanent fixture in Downtown Beirut since nationwide anti-government protests erupted on Oct. 17 last year.

Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad said on Thursday that the coronavirus lockdown measures would be extended by an additional two weeks and announced the introduction of a curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time.

Coronavirus lockdown measures were first introduced on March 15 and were due to end by March 29 but have now been extended until April 12 as the country continues to battle against the virus. The virus has so far killed eight people and infected 391.

Turkey imposes tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus

Turkey imposes tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus

Turkey imposes tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus

  • Turkey has nearly 6,000 coronavirus cases as of Friday
DUBAI: Turkey has set stricter measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, including restricting people’s travel and closing public spaces, state-owned daily Hurriyat reported.

The announcement of the new rules came as the country’s infections rose to nearly 6,000 cases with 92 deaths as of Friday.

Intercity travel will only be permitted through clearance from local government authorities, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. The country has also suspended all flights to and from Turkey, he added.

Pandemic councils will be set up in 30 Turkish cities, according to the president, and access to public areas such as picnic spots and forests will be limited.

Erdogan urged citizens to go on a “voluntary quarantine” to avoid stricter measures.

The new measures also include a 14-day quarantine rule for soldiers during their admission and dismissal periods, as well as imposing social distancing in public transportation.

Turkey has tested over 47,000 people as of Friday, and has recorded 42 recoveries so far.

