Turkey imposes tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus

DUBAI: Turkey has set stricter measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, including restricting people’s travel and closing public spaces, state-owned daily Hurriyat reported.

The announcement of the new rules came as the country’s infections rose to nearly 6,000 cases with 92 deaths as of Friday.

Intercity travel will only be permitted through clearance from local government authorities, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. The country has also suspended all flights to and from Turkey, he added.

Pandemic councils will be set up in 30 Turkish cities, according to the president, and access to public areas such as picnic spots and forests will be limited.

Erdogan urged citizens to go on a “voluntary quarantine” to avoid stricter measures.

The new measures also include a 14-day quarantine rule for soldiers during their admission and dismissal periods, as well as imposing social distancing in public transportation.

Turkey has tested over 47,000 people as of Friday, and has recorded 42 recoveries so far.