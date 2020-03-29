You are here

Saudi health service gets over 1 million calls in one month

Coronavirus inquiries through the Saudi Ministry of Health’s 937 service center covered home isolation procedures, whether the virus is transmitted by shipments and goods, symptoms, and what to do if one comes in contact with someone who has the virus or has been traveling. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health’s 937 service center received over 1.4 million calls in the past month amid growing concern over the global coronavirus pandemic.

The service center answers health inquiries as well as questions on the coronavirus.

According to the center, the calls included 496,185 medical consultations, 82,934 complaints, 452,049 appointment requests, 108,148 coronavirus inquiries, 216,584 coronavirus medical inquiries and 281,541 general queries.

Coronavirus inquiries covered home isolation procedures, whether the virus is transmitted by shipments and goods, symptoms, and what to do if one comes in contact with someone who has the virus or has been traveling.

Service at the center is provided by over 1,000 employees, including doctors and customer service professionals, 24 hours a day throughout the week through the center’s multiple channels. These include the unified number 937, a Twitter account (@saudimoh937), email address ([email protected]), and the instant chat feature available on the ministry’s website.

The center is planning to launch advanced digital channels and services that employ the latest technologies.

The 937 service center provides medical consultations, bookings for primary health centers, medical referrals and treatment requests. It also handles complaints, provides updates on transactions, receives creative suggestions and ideas and submits reports for service improvement.

Sami Al-Helwah, founder and CEO of Saudi online grocery shopping Nana Direct

Sami Al-Helwah is founder and CEO of Nana Direct, an online grocery shopping and home delivery service in Saudi Arabia, since August 2016.

The service ensures that all groceries and products are carefully chosen and packaged to be delivered directly to customers’ houses — an appealing concept to many under the present circumstances.

Al-Helwah received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 2004 from Qassim University.

While still studying, Al-Helwah began his career by joining ExaServe in 2002, where he worked for the next 14 years, overseeing many software and financial system projects. He was later promoted to CEO.

In 2014, Al-Helwah co-founded Sadeem, a cloud hosting service, and worked with the company for two years. 

His most recent endeavor, Nana Direct, has raised $18 million for expansion across the Middle East in order to meet the rising demand for delivery services created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bloomberg, the funds were raised from investors, including venture capital fund STV and Middle East Venture Partners.

Nana Direct has tripled its capacity and plans to expand further with the newly imposed curfew in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Helwah spoke in an interview about the company’s objectives, as well as the opportunity to expand into a still-growing market.

“The penetration of online grocery shopping in the region is very low, and our target is to expand across the region and beyond groceries into other products,” he said. “Ultimately, we want to become the Amazon of the Middle East.”

Al-Helwah’s Twitter handle  is @SamiAlhulwah.

