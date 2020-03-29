You are here

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work in private and public sectors

A picture taken on March 26, 2020, shows an empty King Fahad main street in the Saudi capital Riyadh, after the Kingdom began implementing an 11-hour nationwide curfew, on the day of an emergency G20 videoconference, to discuss a response to the COVID-19 crisis. (AFP)
RIYADH: The Saudi Interior Ministry said it is extending the suspension of international and internal flights as well as work at private and public sectors, the state-run news agency reported Saturday.

The statement said the indefinite suspension was among efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Domestic flights, trains, buses and taxis also remain suspended, the Interior Ministry added.

Saudi university hospitals equipped for virus frontline

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Defence Ministry on March 23, 2020 shows medical vehicles parked in the parking lot of the King Fahd Medical City in the capital Riyadh to be used as a field hospital as part of measures for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 30 min 14 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Saudi university hospitals equipped for virus frontline

  • Health Ministry confirms 99 new cases; death toll reaches 4
Updated 30 min 14 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Education is contributing to the Health Ministry’s efforts to combat the coronavirus with six university hospitals equipped to be on the frontline.

As the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,203, university hospitals prepared more than 3,000 beds ready for any emergency and 20 universities provided more than 77 of their buildings to be used for medical quarantine.
“Since the 1st of February, the Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh has directed all universities to update their emergency plans and provide their hospitals with necessary equipment,” Tariq Al-Ahmari, Saudi Arabia’s spokesperson for higher education, told a press conference on Saturday.
Al-Ahmadi also highlighted the success of the virtual education experience at Saudi universities since education went completely virtual on March 8 as a precautionary measure to protect students and staff.
The Health Ministry has confirmed 99 new coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,203 with 37 recovered and four deaths.  The death of the latest victim, a Saudi male citizen in Riyadh who had been suffering from chronic health issues prior to contracting the disease, took the toll to four.
The ministry has performed 51,000 advanced laboratory tests so far. “This makes Saudi Arabia one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of making the highest number of tests per population ratio,” said Health Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
“Currently, the numbers are in a fluctuating state, globally,” Al-Aly said. “The curve may go toward a steady decline and this pandemic passes quietly, or a rapid and dangerous rise. It is our responsibility as a society to control the curve.”

