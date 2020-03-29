Jordanians abroad told they are not forgotten in coronavirus crisis

DUBAI: Jordan’s foreign minister has told Jordanians living abroad, “all are in the same boat” and should abide by the rules and guidelines issued by their host nations.

And Ayman Safadi said Jordanians currently overseas should stay at home, national daily the Jordan Times reported.

But he added that the country’s embassies and consulates were working endlessly to provide all support mechanisms possible.

He said efforts were being made to ensure Jordanian students living abroad received money transfers via embassies.

Ands Jordanians stranded abroad who were caught out by the suspension of international flights would receive “special attention,” stressing that Jordanians should contact their embassies in the country they have become stranded in.

“As all the world’s countries, we are dealing with an unprecedented situation. As you know, the airports are closed and movement from one city to another in the same country is not allowed,” he said.

He said he understood the “justified fear” students abroad were feeling, as well as their demands to return to their home country, especially since all its boarders were currently closed.

And he pledged to support all citizens who were currently abroad, until they return.

Safadi also expressed his gratitude to other Arab nations for the support they had given to their own Jordanian communities.

Meanwhile he said the country’s health situation was “contained and under control,” adding that the number of pandemic monitoring teams is being increased by more than double from 35 to 80.

And those currently isolated in the hotels in Amman and Dead Sea, that had been designated as quarantine centers, would be allowed to leave from Monday, March 30.

He warned that while most were adhering to the rules issued by the government, there were still some flouting the laws, including an official who issued forged curfew passes.