Saudi authorities arrest coronavirus curfew violators in Riyadh

DUBAI: Saudi police arrested four citizens in Riyadh who violated the curfew set in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
The Saudi nationals were driving in Riyadh and boasting about their curfew violation through videos on social media, the police’s media spokesman Shaker Al-Tawjiri said.
Earlier on Sunday Saudi authorities announced an extension to the curfew in Jeddah, which will start at 3 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
Movement to and from Jeddah is also suspended.
The government is ramping up regulations to curb the spread of coronavirus, as the number of cases in the Kingdom reaches 1,203.
