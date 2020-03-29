Alternative artists Freek, Karrouhat drop surprise new singles

You are here

UAE-based rapper Freek released a new music video this week. (Instagram/@freektv)
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: You may be familiar with Freek, one of the biggest Arabic drill artists to come from the region, and this weekend, the rapper unveiled his latest music video for “Mush Fathi” – which means “I’m busy” in Arabic.  

The setting is a roof top, the dress code is luxury streetwear and the message is clear: The artist is indeed busy. 

Between churning out new music, the Somali artist, who was born Mustafa Ismail in the UAE, can be credited for pushing the sub-genre of hip hop, which was popularized by Chicago rapper and Kanye West co-signee Chief Keef, to the forefront in the Arab world. His unique sound, which combines Arabic lyrics with menacing trap-influenced beats, has landed him slots at acclaimed festivals including Sole DXB and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In his ongoing pursuit of pioneering the sub-genre of hip hop in the Middle East, he has garnered a legion of fans that extend beyond the Gulf. A quick scroll through the YouTube comment section of his widely-viewed music videos reveals a following that encapsulates Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Jordan and even goes as far as Canada.

And Freek wasn’t the only UAE-based artist to drop a new music video this week. Kuwait-born DJ and model Basil Al-Hadi, who goes by the moniker Karrouhat, also treated his fans to a surprise new musical release. The DJ posted the clip for “Nefsi Aghaneelik” on YouTube on Saturday.

Calligraphy artist Wissam Shawkat seeks to break the mold after mastering classic styles

Wissam Shawkat pictured at Tashkeel in Dubai. (Arab News)
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: “If you continue practicing calligraphy in its traditional scripts, that’s a limitation by itself,” Iraqi artist Wissam Shawkat told Arab News while explaining the need to master the craft and then innovate to push Arabic calligraphy into the future.

“I mean I am not against learning traditional scripts. I’ve been doing calligraphy for almost 35 years, but I arrived to a point that if you continue like doing only traditional scripts at the end you are just copying what's been done 100 years ago,” Shawkat, who is based in Dubai, explained.

'Lost in Love' by Wissam Shawkat. (Supplied)

The artist’s passion for calligraphy started in 1984, when his art teacher decided to, for a day, teach them the skill instead of drawing, he said. “So, he held the chalk on the side and wrote four letters of Ruqa’a style, which is (a) very basic style in calligraphy, but as a kid this has a very big impact on me,” Shawkat said. It was then Shawkat learned to appreciate the beauty of the Arabic letter — “aalligraphy became an obsession,” he said.

'Quad Love' by Wissam Shawkat. (Supplied)

After training as a civil engineer, Shawkat decide to switch careers and dived into life as a calligraphy artists. And he achieved fame along the way, having worked with the likes of Tiffany & Co. and Hermes.

'Something' by Wissam Shawkat. (Supplied)

“Usually, the traditional way of learning calligraphy comes with the relationship of the master and the student. You have like a master, you study with him, (and) he guides you in certain forms.” But as a child, Shawkat did not have the “luxury” of having an educator. So, according to him, he had to depend on himself to learn the ins and outs of the notoriously laborious and strict art form.

'Loving Heart 3' by Wissam Shawkat. (Supplied)

In 2014, Shawkat broke the mold by creating his own calligraphy style, Al Wissam, which references a number of traditional scripts, including Sunbuli, Jali Diwani, Eastern Kufic and Thuluth.

