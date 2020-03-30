Belgium coronavirus death toll passes 500

You are here

An elderly woman rings a bell in support of the medical staff during a partial lockdown in Brussels, Sunday on March 29, 2020. (AP)
Updated 30 March 2020
  • 11,899 coronavirus cases confirmed by laboratory tests
BRUSSELS: Belgium’s death toll from the novel coronavirus passed the 500-mark Monday, with almost 12,000 cases detected since the start of the epidemic.

Health authorities in the country of 11.4 million said 513 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded and 11,899 cases confirmed by laboratory tests.

But officials said the rise in admissions to hospital and to intensive care units had slowed slightly over the previous 24 hours.

“We’re not at the peak, but at what we call the inflection point — that means the force of the epidemic is beginning to diminish thanks to the efforts we have all made over the last two weeks,” said Emmanuel Andre, spokesman for government’s epidemic team.

“It is extremely important to keep up these efforts — just because the curve is softening slightly today, it doesn’t mean it won’t get worse if we let up our efforts.”

On Friday, Belgium extended lockdown measures by two weeks to April 18 to slow the spread of the virus.

Schools, restaurants and most shops are closed, entry to supermarkets is restricted to allow room for social distancing and people have been told to work from home.

Outdoor sports activities and walks outside are still allowed, but only in small groups, with a friend or with family members living under the same roof.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said the lockdown could be extended by another two weeks to May 3 if the spread of the virus demanded it.

Topics: China Coronavirus Belgium

UK’s Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Updated 30 March 2020
  • British Prince tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms
LONDON: British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.
Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he had continued to work.
After consultation with his doctor, he is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House said. He will resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with government and medical guidelines.
However, his wife Camilla, who tested negative for coronavirus, will remain in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she too develops symptoms.
Buckingham Palace has previously said Queen Elizabeth, who left London for Windsor Castle on March 19 along with her 98-year-old husband, Philip, is in good health.

Topics: UK Britain's Prince Charles China Coronavirus

