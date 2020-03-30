You are here

Jobless UK flight attendants asked to work as medical staff

Ambulances are seen outside the Excel Center, London while it is being prepared to become the NHS Nightingale Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. (File/Reuters)
Updated 30 March 2020
AP

  • They are being asked to work at hospitals being built inside convention centers in London, Birmingham and Manchester
Britain’s health service is asking airline cabin crew who have been laid off during the coronavirus pandemic to go to work in temporary new hospitals being built to treat COVID-19 patients.
The National Health Service says easyJet and Virgin Atlantic are writing to thousands of staff — especially those with first aid training — asking them to work at hospitals being built inside convention centers in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
It said those who sign up will perform support roles under the supervision of doctors and nurses.

UK’s Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

  • British Prince tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms
LONDON: British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.
Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he had continued to work.
After consultation with his doctor, he is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House said. He will resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with government and medical guidelines.
However, his wife Camilla, who tested negative for coronavirus, will remain in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she too develops symptoms.
Buckingham Palace has previously said Queen Elizabeth, who left London for Windsor Castle on March 19 along with her 98-year-old husband, Philip, is in good health.

