More than 2,500 people leave coronavirus quarantine in Saudi Arabia

The people leaving the hospitality facilities had tested negative for coronavirus. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

  • The people leaving the hospitality facilities had tested negative for coronavirus
RIYADH: More than 2,500 guests have been able to leave quarantined hospitality facilities after 14 days, having tested negative for coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said the cases completed all required medical procedures and examinations.

The guests have been provided with various services and were provided with screens in their rooms for communication and medical consultations.

The people leaving thanked the health ministry for the great services and health care accorded to them, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: China Coronavirus SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY Ministry of health coronavirus

