Huawei appoints new CEO for Saudi operations

Huawei has announced the appointment of Terry He as CEO for Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia effective immediately. Based in Riyadh, He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei’s Saudi operations and for guiding the company’s work as a strategic partner in accelerating digital transformation in the Kingdom.
Previously, He held the position of president of Huawei Middle East Enterprise Business Group where he oversaw the development of the group across the region. In that role, he worked closely with organizations in various industries such as government, oil and gas, education, financial services, health care, hospitality, and construction to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and more.
He has more than 10 years of experience working across multiple Huawei offices in the region.
“Terry He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience from his time in the region,” said Charles Yang, president of Huawei Middle East. “He has already played a key role in many of Huawei’s regional milestones, and we wish him continued success in his new position in Saudi Arabia as Huawei remains committed to serving its customers and contributing to our digital society.”
He added: “Huawei is growing rapidly in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia specifically, with digital transformation being embraced by all organizations and within the wider Vision 2030. Our goal is to ultimately bring digital to every person, home and organization to support a fully connected and intelligent society. Through open collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we are able to create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.”