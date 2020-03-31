You are here

Huawei appoints new CEO for Saudi operations

Terry He, CEO for Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia.
Huawei has announced the appointment of Terry He as CEO for Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia effective immediately. Based in Riyadh, He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei’s Saudi operations and for guiding the company’s work as a strategic partner in accelerating digital transformation in the Kingdom.
Previously, He held the position of president of Huawei Middle East Enterprise Business Group where he oversaw the development of the group across the region. In that role, he worked closely with organizations in various industries such as government, oil and gas, education, financial services, health care, hospitality, and construction to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and more.
He has more than 10 years of experience working across multiple Huawei offices in the region.  

“Terry He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience from his time in the region,” said Charles Yang, president of Huawei Middle East. “He has already played a key role in many of Huawei’s regional milestones, and we wish him continued success in his new position in Saudi Arabia as Huawei remains committed to serving its customers and contributing to our digital society.”
He added: “Huawei is growing rapidly in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia specifically, with digital transformation being embraced by all organizations and within the wider Vision 2030. Our goal is to ultimately bring digital to every person, home and organization to support a fully connected and intelligent society. Through open collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we are able to create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.”

Lulu initiates faster delivery in KSA, partners with various food delivery apps

Updated 30 March 2020

Lulu initiates faster delivery in KSA, partners with various food delivery apps

Updated 30 March 2020

RIYADH: LuLu, the region’s top retailer, joined hands with various delivery partners to further widen the reach and speed up its online grocery delivery, in view of the current curfew restrictions all the over the country to combat corona virus.

As part of the new initiative, shoppers can now order their groceries through popular apps, such as Hunger Station, To you, Careem now and Wasel. LuLu has created an exclusive list of essentials and daily groceries from which shoppers can order for speedy deliveries at their doorsteps.

Commenting on the new initiatives, Shehim Mohammed, Director of LuLu Hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia, said: “In wake of the current pandemic, we are exploring all possible avenues to ensure that residents in the Kingdom get their orders as quickly as possible. Apart from the food delivery apps, we have also tied up with Aramex, Samsa and many rent-a-car companies to expedite the delivery of online shopping orders.”

Hunger Station and To You has gone live with LuLu groceries on 29th March and others will be up and running in the next couple of days as confirmed by the authorities.

“We are fully aware of our responsibilities as a leading retailer and have ensured that our stores and warehouses are well stocked. We are working very closely with government authorities, suppliers and logistics partners to ensure uninterrupted and sustained supplies while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, health and safety. We thank all our shoppers for their support and urge them to remain calm and stable, as there is absolutely no need for any anxiety or panic,” added Shehim Mohammed.

Topics: LuLu

