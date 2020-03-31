Africa’s biggest city Lagos locks down to defend against coronavirus

You are here

A driver’s temperature is measured at a border between Abuja and the Nasarawa State on March 30, 2020, as he leaves to neighboring states after Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari called for a lockdown to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP/Kola Sulaimon)
  • Africa’s confirmed cases had climbed to at least 5,300 by Tuesday morning, with more than 170 recorded deaths
  • While Nigeria’s president said food retailers and health facilities could remain open, he did not say whether people could leave their homes to buy necessities or seek care
LAGOS: Lagos, Africa’s largest city of at least 20 million people, ground to a halt on Tuesday as it and the Nigerian capital Abuja entered a two-week lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Lagos’ usual unending cacophony and interminable “go slows” or traffic jams were gone. Streets were virtually empty but for ambulances and police vehicles. Security forces manned frequent checkpoints where cars crawled through one by one.
Africa’s confirmed cases had climbed to at least 5,300 by Tuesday morning, with more than 170 recorded deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
In the little more than 24 hours since Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the lockdown, coronavirus had transformed one of the world’s biggest megacities, where many live in slums and eke out a living at the best of times.
However, the terms of the lockdown have created confusion. While Nigeria’s president said food retailers and health facilities could remain open, he did not say whether people could leave their homes to buy necessities or seek care.
On Awolowo road, a normally busy street in the upmarket Ikoyi district, Andy Bankong, a bank security guard, had accepted his fate of a long trek home. No public transport meant walking more than 4 miles. Soldiers told him he could not return to the bank.
“If I lose the job, I can’t support my family. And it isn’t easy to find work now in Lagos,” said the father of two, who sends money to his wife in the southern state of Cross River to feed their children and pay for school fees.
Few were on the streets. Even health staff struggled to get to work.
“I am medical personnel,” said Onolapo Adebayo, speaking shortly before 9 a.m. at a bus stop. “They are calling me to start coming to the office but there is no vehicle.”
People who could not afford to stockpile for the 14-day lockdown were left dependent on government relief packages.
The Lagos state government has said it will distribute food to those in need to last the 14 days, targeting 200,000 households, or 1.2 million people, on Tuesday.
On Monday, the federal government in Abuja said it had begun cash transfers to Nigeria’s poorest households to sustain them through the crisis.
Across the continent, other countries have introduced their own relief programs for people, including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana.
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency following three confirmed coronavirus cases. The southern African country will enter a 28-day lockdown from midnight Thursday.
“This decision was by no means taken lightly,” said Masisi. “I am convinced that I make it in the best interest of our nation.”
South Africa, where a lockdown began on Friday, will be the continent’s first country to conduct large-scale screening, said President Cyril Ramaphosa, announcing the move late on Monday.
“Around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms,” Ramaphosa said.
But in some countries, new restrictions on movement sparked new fears.
In Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, rights groups have frequently accused police of using excessive force, with complaints about brutality, corruption and extrajudicial executions.
Already, allegations have been made against security forces, empowered by movement bans to carry out abuses. Videos of South African police beating people in public with sticks circulated on social media.
South African police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo said the videos need to be verified, but have been noted with “serious concern,” adding: “such alleged behavior by security forces is unacceptable, which can be neither tolerated nor condoned.”
In Kenya, the director of public prosecutions ordered an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in the slum of Mathare, the prosecutor’s office said on Twitter.
Media reports quoted a Nairobi official as saying the boy was hit by a stray bullet.

‘I feel nothing’: virus-stricken Wuhan buries its dead

Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
AFP

‘I feel nothing’: virus-stricken Wuhan buries its dead

  • Wuhan’s gradual re-opening in recent days has offered the first chance in weeks for the dead to be buried
  • After citizens of Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province spent more than two months confined at home, life is slowly inching back to normality
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
AFP

WUHAN, China: As China’s coronavirus epicenter Wuhan awakens from its long nightmare, formerly locked-down citizens are beginning to reemerge, but for many, their first outdoor act in more than two months is grim: burying loved ones.
At the Biandanshan Cemetery, downcast groups of masked residents filed quietly past hazmat-suit-wearing security personnel and police on Tuesday to lay friends and relatives to rest under a leaden sky, a scene repeated in recent days at Wuhan’s graveyards.
Whether from coronavirus or other causes of death, Wuhan’s gradual re-opening in recent days has offered the first chance in weeks for the dead to be buried, and for the bereft to vent over what one called a “hellish” experience for the city.
At Biandanshan, authorities mindful of infection risks funnelled groups into the hillside facility in lines separated by chest-high yellow traffic dividers, checking mourners’ temperatures and spraying them with disinfectant as they entered.
Some bore boxes swaddled in red, gold or black fabrics and containing cremated remains.
Grim-faced, many declined to speak to journalists, but one woman arriving for a family member’s burial expressed numbness.
“I don’t feel anything,” she said blankly.
Her relative had died of a stroke.
She gave no further details, but many of Wuhan’s 11 million residents have complained online of uninfected loved ones dying from other causes due to a lack of medical care during the epidemic, which overwhelmed the city’s hospitals.
One man with a box of ashes said he was a community worker tasked with burying another man who “had no family left.”
He said no more before entering the cemetery.
As small groups gathered quietly around gravesites on the hillside, a man draped in a blue plastic protective poncho stood silently near the cemetery entrance, holding a photo portrait of a woman who had died.
After citizens of Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province spent more than two months confined at home, life is slowly inching back to normality, though many restrictions on movement and public gatherings remain.
The scenes at cemeteries and funeral homes showed that one of the many things put on hold by the crisis were burials.
Relieving that pressure is one of the first things authorities have done, organizing a system in which families are notified that cremated remains are ready to be picked up, according to posts online by many next of kin.
Surviving family members are escorted to graves by government-assigned minders who were dispatched, authorities say, to provide transportation since much of the city’s transport remains shut down.
Citing epidemic-control reasons, authorities have also essentially banned observances associated with next weekend’s Tomb-Sweeping Festival, an annual tradition in which families honor ancestors by cleaning their graves.
The new regimented burial process, which allows only limited numbers of mourners into cemeteries for each funeral, did not sit well with some already angry over their loss.
A 52-year-old man who gave only his surname, Zhang, told AFP he believes his elderly father was infected while in hospital for a broken leg. His father died of coronavirus.
Zhang refused to be accompanied to the graveyard by minders.
“It’s my family business and I don’t want outsiders involved,” he said.
One woman who has written in online posts that her husband died of the virus — leaving her to raise their daughter alone — echoed the comments of other Wuhan residents who have expressed anguish at having to wait so long for burials.
Lamenting a “hellish period in Wuhan,” she finally deposited his ashes at a funeral home last week.
“My poor husband can finally rest,” she wrote, “and no longer needs to wander.”

Topics: Wuhan coronavirus COVID-19 China

