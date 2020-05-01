Saudi passport directorate expands e-services through Absher

Makkah launches service to help people in need

JEDDAH: The Makkah governorate is offering a new service for those wishing to benefit from the campaign “Barran bi Makkah,” launched by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

The campaign aims to help families and owners of small businesses who have been hard hit by the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.

People who wish to benefit from the campaign can log on to https://bmakkah.ecloud.sa/login. The campaign was run in coordination with the Sqaia and Rvada Committee.

The Makkah governorate has also directed the formation of a committee in each province of the region to monitor and select people for assistance.

A specialized team will review and finalize applications in coordination with relevant authorities before making a decision.

Saudi Arabia is taking all possible measures to mitigate the impact of the global epidemic. On Monday, King Salman issued an order to provide free treatment to all COVID-19 patients. The order not only applies to citizens and residents but people who have violated the country’s residency laws will also receive free treatment if they are tested positive for the virus.