You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi passport directorate expands e-services through Absher

Saudi passport directorate expands e-services through Absher

Saudi passport office said that the services will promote e-transactions and make it easier for people to get in touch with officials. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdree

Updated 24 sec ago
SPA

Saudi passport directorate expands e-services through Absher

  • Saudi Arabia’s information and communications technology sector makes up 4 percent of the Saudi gross domestic product
Updated 24 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi General Directorate of Passports is offering a “messages and applications” service to people through the Absher online platform.
Beneficiaries can use the service by logging into their account on Absher, choosing the “My Services” option, general services, messages and applications, then clicking on the “General Directorate of Passports” link and selecting the required service from a list including “identification of residents, visas, transfer of information, transfer of information and change of profession, suggestions.” After writing their message, they simply click the “send” button.
The passport office said that the services will promote e-transactions and make it easier for people to get in touch with officials at the directorate to discuss their problems.
The Kingdom’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector makes up 4 percent of the Saudi gross domestic product.
The sector has experienced significant regulatory change, expressed across several public- and private-sector investment drives since the launch of Vision 2030.
Saudi Arabia is also the region’s largest ICT market, ranking 13th globally, with a value of $28.7 billion (SR107 billion) in 2019 and strong growth in both the consumer and enterprise segments.  

Topics: Saudi Passport Directorate

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi passport directorate allows visit visa extensions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Passport app update supports Arabic, English

Makkah launches service to help people in need

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
SPA

Makkah launches service to help people in need

  • Saudi Arabia is taking all possible measures to mitigate the impact of the global epidemic
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Makkah governorate is offering a new service for those wishing to benefit from the campaign “Barran bi Makkah,” launched by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.
The campaign aims to help families and owners of small businesses who have been hard hit by the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.
People who wish to benefit from the campaign can log on to https://bmakkah.ecloud.sa/login. The campaign was run in coordination with the Sqaia and Rvada Committee.
The Makkah governorate has also directed the formation of a committee in each province of the region to monitor and select people for assistance.
A specialized team will review and finalize applications in coordination with relevant authorities before making a decision.
Saudi Arabia is taking all possible measures to mitigate the impact of the global epidemic. On Monday, King Salman issued an order to provide free treatment to all COVID-19 patients. The order not only applies to citizens and residents but people who have violated the country’s residency laws will also receive free treatment if they are tested positive for the virus.  

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Makkah hotels could be used as isolation units in virus fight  
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia suspends prayer in mosques, exempts holy Makkah and Madinah sites

Latest updates

Saudi passport directorate expands e-services through Absher
Saudi Arabia approves IPO stock listings of government assets planned for privatisation
Makkah launches service to help people in need
Oman reports its first death from coronavirus -state TV
Teenage boy dies in London after testing positive for coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.