Pape Diouf, who led Marseille to Ligue 1 title, dies from coronavirus

This file photo taken on March 3, 2006 in Marseille shows former president of Marseille football club "l'Olympique de Marseille" Pape Diouf. Pape Diouf, 68-year-old died after contracting the COVID-19 disease, his familly announced on March 31, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

  • Diouf had been due to leave for Nice earlier on Tuesday to be treated in France
  • Diouf was also a journalist and football agent before taking over at the Stade Velodrome
MASRSEILLE: Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting the new coronavirus, a family source told AFP on Tuesday.

Diouf, who was born in Chad but had French and Senegalese citizenship, led the club between 2005-2009 and helped build the side who lifted the Ligue 1 title in 2010.
He was hospitalized in Senegal after contracting the virus there and became the country’s first COVID-19 fatality.

Diouf had been due to leave for Nice earlier on Tuesday to be treated in France, but a sharp deterioration in his health — which saw him placed on a respirator — prevented him from boarding the plane.

Diouf was also a journalist and football agent before taking over at the Stade Velodrome.

Moving to Marseille aged 18, he was set on a career in the military, but soon switched paths.

After studying at the prestigious Sciences Po in Paris, he worked at the La Marseillaise newspaper before becoming a football agent, most notably for Didier Drogba, who enthralled the Velodrome in 2003-04.

He later became president at Marseille, “a difficult post, where there were very few men from diverse backgrounds,” said Jacques-Henri Eyraud, the club’s current president.

“But he fought tooth and nail, and won the hearts of thousands of supporters.”

Diouf himself was acutely aware of the lack of diversity at the management level, telling an interviewer in 2008 that the fact he was the only black president of a top-tier European club was “a painful observation.”

“Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club’s history,” Marseilles said in a statement.

Senegal President Macky Sall also paid tribute to “a great figure of sport” on Twitter.

“To his family, I offer, on behalf of the nation, my deepest condolences.”
 

Indonesia strengthens financial crisis protocol amid coronavirus

Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia strengthens financial crisis protocol amid coronavirus

  • Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
  • The rupiah will fall further to average between 17,500 to 20,000 to the dollar, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia has improved its protocol to prevent a financial crisis amid the coronavirus outbreak, its finance minister said on Wednesday as she flagged a worst case scenario of contraction in 2020 GDP growth and the rupiah falling to a historic low.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the protocol to help failing banks has been upgraded to allow for early responses by all financial authorities as part of an emergency regulation that President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent in 2020, but the government has prepared for a worse scenario of a contraction of 0.4 percent, Indrawati said. Her scenarios also include the rupiah falling further to average between 17,500 to 20,000 to the dollar, the weakest on record, compared to the 16,380 exchange rate at 0320 GMT on Wednesday.

