  US has missed opportunity to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus: Rouhani

US has missed opportunity to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus: Rouhani

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on March 25, 2020, shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaking during a cabinet session in the capital Tehran. (FIle/AFP)
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

  • Rouhani said it was a good opportunity for the US to apologize and lift the "unjust and unfair" sanctions on Iran
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historical opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehran’s fight against the infection.

“It was a great opportunity for Americans to apologize ... and to lift the unjust and unfair sanctions on Iran, Hassan Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

“The sanctions have failed to hamper our efforts to fight against the coronavirus outbreak.”

Updated 7 min 3 sec ago
AFP

  • The war in Syria has left more than 380,000 people dead since it started nine years ago
  • The highest civilian death toll recorded in a month since the start of the conflict was 1,590 in July 2016
Updated 7 min 3 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The war in Syria killed 103 civilians in March, marking the lowest monthly non-combatant death toll since the start of the conflict in 2011, a war monitor said Wednesday.
Of the total deaths, some 51 people were killed in shelling and air strikes by the Syrian regime, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The bulk of the remaining casualties were caused either by explosive remnants or mysterious “assassinations,” the Observatory added.
The civilian death toll was more than double that of March in February, when a regime offensive on Syria’s last major rebel bastion was still in full swing.
According to the Observatory, the number of deaths that month stood at 275.
The war in Syria has left more than 380,000 people dead since it started nine years ago.
The highest civilian death toll recorded in a month since the start of the conflict was 1,590 in July 2016, when battles between rebels and the regime raged in the northern province of Aleppo.
Damascus in early March paused a military offensive on rebels and extremists in Syria’s northwest, after a cease-fire brokered by regime ally Russia came into effect.
The Moscow-backed campaign had displaced nearly a million people in the region since December, piling pressure on informal settlements already brimming with families forced to flee previous bouts of violence.
The fate of the displaced has been a key concern of aid groups amid an outbreak in the country of the novel coronavirus, which has killed two and infected eight others.
The United Nations has appealed for a nation-wide cease-fire to tackle the novel coronavirus threat, while aid groups have warned of a health catastrophe if the pandemic hits overcrowded displacement camps or crammed regime prisons.

Topics: Syria

