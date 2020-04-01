Birthday tributes pour in for US-Palestinian DJs Simi and Haze Khadra

DUBAI: US-Palestinian twins Simi and Haze Khadra turned 27 on Tuesday and, naturally, social media feeds were flooded with birthday tributes for the DJ duo. Though the twins, who share a joint Instagram account, couldn’t exactly celebrate their big day with their nearest and dearest due to social distancing and shelter-in-place orders in the US, their family, friends and fans made sure to take to various social media platforms to celebrate their big day.

“Happy Birthday to my sisters @simihaze! I’m pretty much the only person who could always tell you apart. You are both so much cooler, smarter, funnier than me but hey you're stuck with me forever! (sic)” wrote their older brother Fai, alongside a series of heartwarming images of the siblings as children. “Love you, thank you for always having my back and being the best sisters a brother could ask for,” he said.

The twins took to the comment section to respond, “Omg Fai!!! These pics. Love you more than you can imagine. Thank you thank you love you x1000000000 (sic).”

Born in Saudi Arabia and having grown up in Dubai, Sama and Haya Khadra, known around the world by their moniker “SimiHaze,” also received a special message from model Bella Hadid.

Part-Palestinian Hadid shared three photos of herself with the twins on her Instagram Stories, captioning them: "Happy," "Birthday," and “To bunny 1 and 2.”







Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid also shared a special birthday tribute to her friends. Instagram



Also taking to social media to celebrate the twins was Justine Skye. The singer uploaded a photo of the trio from their space-themed 24th birthday party and captioned it, “Happiest birthday to my twin angels! I love you guys so much, incredible supernatural beings.”

A$AP Nast, member of hip hop collective A$AP Mob, also posted his own heartfelt tribute, posting a snap of the sisters and captioning it: “I wanna wish a major happy birthday to the adventurous, the iconic, the lovely, the beautiful and the stylish, the unmatched, the two most gangsta twins I know. I love you both loads and I’m so happy we met (sic).”

The birthday girls made sure to thank well-wishers for their thoughtful messages, writing on Instagram: “Thank you for all the wonderful birthday wishes. We feel so lucky to have the most fulfilling friendships and to continuously feel completely surrounded with love and light. Today marks another year of commitment to learning, loving, and having more fun!”

Naturally, the fashion set — including Imaan Hammam, Hailey Bieber, Alexander Wang and Joan Smalls — took to the comment section to wish the twins a happy birthday.