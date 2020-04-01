UAE completes 39 evacuations of citizens from abroad amid coronavirus crisis

DUBAI: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has repatriated 1,743 nationals who had become stranded abroad because of the coronavirus crisis, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The operation has so far involved 39 flights, with a further 25 to follow in the next few days despite the grounding of most of the world’s airlines, Undersecretary of the ministry Khaled Abdullah Belhoul said.
Emiratis abroad who wish to return home need to register online through the website, https://www.research.net/r/mofa-nat, to be included in future evacuation trips.
Meanwhile, the UAE has also cooperated with Iraqi and German authorities to help them repatriate their own nationals from the country.
