You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 157 new cases of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 157 new cases of coronavirus

People in Jeddah observe social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4x6n7

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 157 new cases of coronavirus

  • The ministry said that a total of 264 patients had recovered from the virus so far
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced 157 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 1,720.
Of the new cases reported, 78 were recorded in Madinah, 55 in Makkah and the rest in Riyadh, Qatif, Jeddah, Hufof, Tabuk, Taif and Al-Henakiyah.
The ministry also said that a total of 264 patients had recovered from the virus so far.
The ministry repeated its call for all citizens and residents to adhere to the curfew and not to leave their houses unless there was an essential need to.
A spokesman for public security in the Kingdom said that it had received 37,000 email requests regarding transportation and humanitarian cases over the last two days, with most of the requests violating the coronavirus curfew. He said that 300 of them were approved due to exceptional circumstances.

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi offers support to SMEs during coronavirus pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest coronavirus curfew violator after posting haircut video

Saudi offers support to SMEs during coronavirus pandemic

Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi offers support to SMEs during coronavirus pandemic

  • Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1720, with 16 deaths and 264 recoveries
  • Applicants will receive their approvals or rejections in 10 days after filling all requirements
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi launches a number of services to support SMEs and reduce the costs, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.
Small and Medium Enterprises Authority, Monshaat, offers competitive features which are partially or fully subsidized to make it easier for such business to follow requirements, decrease operational costs, increase efficiency and improve performance.
SMEs can apply for the required services or mazaya – Arabic for advantages – on the organization’s website, https://mazaya.monshaat.gov.sa.
Some of the available services are creating a website, managing social media and Human Resources management.
Applicants will receive their approvals or rejections in 10 days after filling all requirements.
Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1720, with 16 deaths and 264 recoveries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest coronavirus curfew violator after posting haircut video
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East continues containment measures as coronavirus red zone shifts to the West

Latest updates

UEFA suspends Champions League “until further notice“
Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook
Egypt’s Suez Canal shipping traffic unaffected by coronavirus — chief
British man runs marathon in backyard during lockdown
Saudi Arabia announces 157 new cases of coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.