Saudi Arabia announces 157 new cases of coronavirus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced 157 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 1,720.

Of the new cases reported, 78 were recorded in Madinah, 55 in Makkah and the rest in Riyadh, Qatif, Jeddah, Hufof, Tabuk, Taif and Al-Henakiyah.

The ministry also said that a total of 264 patients had recovered from the virus so far.

The ministry repeated its call for all citizens and residents to adhere to the curfew and not to leave their houses unless there was an essential need to.

A spokesman for public security in the Kingdom said that it had received 37,000 email requests regarding transportation and humanitarian cases over the last two days, with most of the requests violating the coronavirus curfew. He said that 300 of them were approved due to exceptional circumstances.