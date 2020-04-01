You are here

Saudi authorities arrest coronavirus curfew violator after posting haircut video

The punishment will be applied to violators but informers will not be questioned. (File/SPA)
  • Saudi prosecutor warned of legal consequences earlier
  • Violators could be fined up to $796,880 and jailed for up to 5 years
DUBAI: Saudi police arrested a man in Al-Qassim who violated coronavirus regulations by bringing a barber into his home, state news agency SPA reported.
Videos circulating on social media showed the man as he asked a barber to come into his house after authorities temporarily closed down barber shops and salons to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Saudi public prosecutor has previously warned that anyone posting content on social media, including photos or videos showing curfew violations, or the flouting of any rules enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 face prosecution.
In a message posted on Twitter, the bureau said that perpetrators will be charged under Article Six of the Information Crime Prevention Law, which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $796,880. 
The punishment will be applied to violators but informers will not be questioned, it added.

Saudi offers support to SMEs during coronavirus pandemic

Saudi offers support to SMEs during coronavirus pandemic

  • Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1720, with 16 deaths and 264 recoveries
  • Applicants will receive their approvals or rejections in 10 days after filling all requirements
DUBAI: Saudi launches a number of services to support SMEs and reduce the costs, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.
Small and Medium Enterprises Authority, Monshaat, offers competitive features which are partially or fully subsidized to make it easier for such business to follow requirements, decrease operational costs, increase efficiency and improve performance.
SMEs can apply for the required services or mazaya – Arabic for advantages – on the organization’s website, https://mazaya.monshaat.gov.sa.
Some of the available services are creating a website, managing social media and Human Resources management.
Applicants will receive their approvals or rejections in 10 days after filling all requirements.
Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1720, with 16 deaths and 264 recoveries.

