Work from home to curb coronavirus, Qatar tells private firms

Employees at Doha's Hamad International Airport display measures which have been implemented to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, on March 31, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Effective on Thursday for an initial two weeks, the step allows exceptions in some vital sectors
  • These include the military and security, the ministry of foreign affairs and diplomatic missions and health care
DUBAI: Qatar’s cabinet on Wednesday told private sector companies in the state to direct 80 percent of their staff to work from home to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Effective on Thursday for an initial two weeks, the step allows exceptions in some vital sectors, state news agency QNA reported. These include the military and security, the ministry of foreign affairs and diplomatic missions, health care, oil and gas, plus some government employees and workers on national flagship projects.
The working day will be cut to six hours, from 7:00a.m. to 1:00p.m., excluding grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants. Household cleaning services will be suspended, QNA reported, and the number of workers transported by bus halved.

Topics: China Coronavirus Qatar

Syria war records lowest monthly death toll in 9 years

Updated 01 April 2020
AFP

Syria war records lowest monthly death toll in 9 years

  • The war in Syria has left more than 380,000 people dead since it started nine years ago
  • The highest civilian death toll recorded in a month since the start of the conflict was 1,590 in July 2016
Updated 01 April 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: The war in Syria killed 103 civilians in March, marking the lowest monthly non-combatant death toll since the start of the conflict in 2011, a war monitor said Wednesday.
Of the total deaths, some 51 people were killed in shelling and air strikes by the Syrian regime, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The bulk of the remaining casualties were caused either by explosive remnants or mysterious “assassinations,” the Observatory added.
The civilian death toll was more than double that of March in February, when a regime offensive on Syria’s last major rebel bastion was still in full swing.
According to the Observatory, the number of deaths that month stood at 275.
The war in Syria has left more than 380,000 people dead since it started nine years ago.
The highest civilian death toll recorded in a month since the start of the conflict was 1,590 in July 2016, when battles between rebels and the regime raged in the northern province of Aleppo.
Damascus in early March paused a military offensive on rebels and extremists in Syria’s northwest, after a cease-fire brokered by regime ally Russia came into effect.
The Moscow-backed campaign had displaced nearly a million people in the region since December, piling pressure on informal settlements already brimming with families forced to flee previous bouts of violence.
The fate of the displaced has been a key concern of aid groups amid an outbreak in the country of the novel coronavirus, which has killed two and infected eight others.
The United Nations has appealed for a nation-wide cease-fire to tackle the novel coronavirus threat, while aid groups have warned of a health catastrophe if the pandemic hits overcrowded displacement camps or crammed regime prisons.

Topics: Syria

