  Gaza factories pivot to masks in corona response

Gaza factories pivot to masks in corona response

Palestinians in Gaza make protective overalls for export to Israel. AP
Updated 02 April 2020
AFP

  • The Gaza Strip has only had a handful of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far
GAZA CITY: Queen Tex factory in Gaza used to specialize in manufacturing shirts and jeans, but with the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic sweeping the globe it has pivoted into medicalwear.

Now lines of men are using old sewing machines to stitch together masks while also wearing them, as the blockaded Palestinian enclave develops a homegrown response to the crisis.

“We were intending to import masks and suits from China but there were difficulties importing, so we decided to make them ourselves,” manager Hassan Alwan said.

His factory says it works to international standards but only has enough material to make around 1,000 hazmat suits.

The Gaza Strip has only had a handful of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far. The suits, masks and gloves are being made initially for the local market, with the potential to later export to Israel which is fighting a far larger outbreak.

Gaza has been largely closed off by Israel since Hamas seized control of it in 2007.

Much of the world considers Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel, a terrorist organization.

Hamas has stipulated no masks or suits can be exported until the local market’s needs have been met.

But Hassan Shehata, co-director of another factory, Hasanco, is optimistic he can sell to the Israeli market. 

“Israeli companies sent us the cloth to produce medical masks for them. They need millions of masks,” he said.

“We want to produce three million masks.”

Dozens of employees work 10-hour days but there are not enough machines to hit their targets, he said.

Many Palestinian factories used to supply the Israeli market before 2007.

Now, the coronavirus crisis could allow the struggling Gaza textiles industry to make a comeback, said Maher Al-Tabbaa of the local chamber of commerce.

“The Gaza clothing industry is characterised by high quality that competes globally if it is given the possibility of exporting.”

Gaza has so far declared only 10 cases of the new coronavirus, starting with two people who returned from Pakistan and were already in quarantine when diagnosed.

Seven guards connected to them were later found to have been infected, while a 10th case was announced on Monday.

Hamas authorities have closed schools and mosques and Gaza’s only other border, with Egypt, has also been closed.

More than 1,500 Palestinians who returned from Egypt shortly before the closure have been quarantined in the south of the strip.

Yet fears remain that any outbreak in impoverished Gaza could spread rapidly.

United Nations envoy Nickolay Mladenov said Monday that Gaza’s health system was overstretched even before the disease emerged.

“Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas in the world — this coupled with its already fragile health care system makes it a particularly high-risk case for the COVID-19 outbreak,” he told the UN Security Council.

Gaza has far maintained a semblance of normality, with barbers and other stores still open, though staff are required to wear protective gear.

Apart from scissors and hair gel, barber Rami Azzam has boxes of gloves and masks and sanitiser spray at the ready as he snips.

“Health ministry employees come daily to sterilize the barbers, they have imposed tough measures,” he said.

“But hardly any customers come for a shave.”

Customer Suleiman Al-Dahdour, 28, said he had been avoiding having a haircut until he heard of the protective measures.

“Of course there’s fear,” he said. “But as you see, the barber’s wearing a mask and gloves.”

Saudi Arabia pumps 12m barrels of oil for the first time

Updated 02 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia pumped more than 12 million barrels of oil on Wednesday for the first time in its history.

The Kingdom has vowed to ramp up production as an oil “price war” shakes the global energy industry following the end of a supply agreement with other producers.

Officials at Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, and the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources told Arab News that crude output on the first day of April — when the OPEC+ agreement to limit supply lapsed — was more than 12 million barrels. Some reports put it at 12.3 million.

The Kingdom’s previous record output was about 11 million barrels, achieved only briefly.

SPOTLIGHT: From Middle East to USA, coronavirus impact transforms oil industry’s dynamics

Aramco had pledged to increase its maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) — the level at which it can safely maintain long-term output — to 12.3 million in the coming months; that it has already hit this level is regarded as a measure of its operational efficiency and the Kingdom’s determination to win the battle for market share.

The company released a short video showing laden oil tankers sailing away from Saudi ports. It said it had loaded 18.8 million barrels onto 15 tankers, which would have taken about three days.

Aramco’s strategy of large output increases and significant discounts to customers — labeled a “shock and awe” play by energy experts — has transformed the oil industry. The price of crude oil plunged as demand for energy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Some producers, especially in the US where extraction costs are high, are facing financial disaster.

“If Saudi Arabia sustains this, it would be an unprecedented demonstration of their MSC,” said Robin Mills, chief executive of the Qamar energy consultancy. “Assuming that it is production, and not just drawing down on storage, it’s an impressively quick ramp-up.”

It was also notable that production was unaffected by any lingering issues from terrorist attacks last September on Aramco facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais, Mills said.

Despite the flood of oil onto global markets, the Brent crude global benchmark price rose by about 10 per cent toward $25 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said he thought the price was too low, and offered talks with Saudi Arabia and Russia about the global oil glut.

Shares in Saudi Aramco rose for a third consecutive day, up 1.5 per cent to SR30.6.

