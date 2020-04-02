You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Consul general urges Pakistani community to follow Saudi virus safety measures

Pakistan’s Consul General Khalid Majid at his office in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Consul general urges Pakistani community to follow Saudi virus safety measures

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistan’s consul general in Jeddah has urged the Pakistani community in western Saudi Arabia to abide by the “proactive and effective measures” brought in to combat the spread of the killer coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a message, Khalid Majid also praised key frontline medical and security workers for their brave efforts to protect the public and thanked the Saudi leadership for helping to fly home almost 40,000 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims from the Kingdom.

Conveying his best wishes to Pakistanis residing in the western region of the Kingdom, the diplomat said: “I would also like to extend my deep appreciation and complete support to the Saudi government’s proactive and effective measures being undertaken to ensure the safety and protection of its citizens and residents against the COVID-19 threat.

“At the same time, our sincere gratitude also goes to the doctors and paramedics, personnel of law enforcement agencies and officials of all other relevant departments who are fighting on the frontline, at the risk of their own lives, to protect the public against this deadly threat.”

Majid pointed out that the special preventive measures were necessitated by special circumstances. “I therefore advise and request the Pakistani community to strictly comply with these precautionary measures and to cooperate fully with the Saudi authorities to strengthen their hands in this regard.”

The consul general noted the safe and timely return of a large number of Pakistani Umrah pilgrims from the Kingdom.

“At the beginning of the current situation, there were around 40,000 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in the Kingdom. However, with the active cooperation and close support of the Saudi authorities, in particular the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), almost all of these pilgrims have successfully been flown back to Pakistan through special flight operations of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and Pakistan International Airlines.”

The Consulate General of Pakistan is to scale down its routine consular services as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus. However, cases requiring immediate attention would continue to be dealt with in the usual way. 

The Consulate General will remain accessible around the clock to members of the Pakistani community in the western region for information, guidance and emergency help on contact numbers 012-6692371, 012-6691046, 012-6691047, and 012-6691051.

You've got mail: Writer of mystery letters in Jeddah revealed

Updated 02 April 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

You’ve got mail: Writer of mystery letters in Jeddah revealed

  • She leaves notes all over Jeddah to be picked up by strangers
Updated 02 April 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Ever wondered what it is like to find an uplifting letter from a stranger? If you are in Jeddah, then you are in luck as you might pass by and pick up a letter in a public area titled: “If you find me, I’m yours.”

These random acts of kindness were devised by an initiative called Garba’at Rasayl, Hejazi slang for “a mess of letters.” The group was created by 23-year-old Saudi freelance graphic designer Hadeel Felemban.

The simple white envelopes are covered in stickers and magazine cutouts. Felemban said letter-writing helps her express her thoughts and feelings while sharing it with the world, one letter at a time.

“Mess happens every time I write paper letters, a mess of words and feelings, a mess of scraps and colors used to decorate the envelope,” she told Arab News.

The act of writing letters is special to her as it brings a sense of connection to her father — who worked at the Saudi Post Office more than 20 years ago — and revives the exchange of letters in a world filled with technology. The initiative holds monthly meetings in different cities, where attendees gather to write letters to strangers.

“My father passed away when I was two, and the only way I knew him was through the stories my mother and his brothers share about him. I would write to him on my phone’s notepad sometimes, but I wanted something other than our names to connect us.”

The discovery of her late father’s stamp collection from different periods in her home two years ago prompted her to start the initiative.

“It was like finding a treasure. And ever since then, I’ve been looking for ways to reuse them and revive paper mail. I realized that in a period different than his, I became a mail carrier just like him.”

Felemban shared her interest in sending traditional mail on Instagram. She was able to send letters to some who responded, but she did not receive any in return.

“The waiting was suffocating, I felt devastated and I blame that we are not used to the mailing system and its hardship,” she said.

One night, she decided to write a letter and leave the envelopes in public places.

“Writing a letter to a stranger is probably the best solution to killing the unknown wait from the other party.”

She decorated the envelope of the message, and left it in a cafe in Jeddah without any contact information. “Then I found myself monitoring the cafe’s account on social media, and was disappointed yet again. I didn’t know what had happened to the letter, was it thrown away, picked up or neglected?”

In a family gathering in early October, Felemban placed her stationery supplies and envelopes on the dining table, ready to write a new letter. Her cousins and mother were curious and joined her.

“I was so happy to include them. I complained to them about the waiting and not knowing if the letter was abandoned.”

Her family members suggested creating a special tag for the letters so that strangers who received the letters could reach out to her.

“I created the Arabic hashtag for ‘mess of letters’ and created a post for my friends in Riyadh — where I was at the time — and asked them if they wanted to gather to write letters together. I received a lot of positive responses and then prepared for the event in one of the cafes in the city.”

She hosted the first gathering on Oct. 25 and was happy to see how the simple gesture of uplifting messages had an impact on her community.

“During exam week back when I was studying, it was such a mentally exhausting time, and I used to write encouraging words and quotes for myself and the visitors of the cafe I usually go to. I noticed they had a great impact on emotional well-being. I held on to that idea by writing letters to strangers in public places.”

This simple act of kindness from one stranger to another can go a long way toward making a difference in someone’s life.

 

