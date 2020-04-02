DiplomaticQuarter: Consul general urges Pakistani community to follow Saudi virus safety measures

RIYADH: Pakistan’s consul general in Jeddah has urged the Pakistani community in western Saudi Arabia to abide by the “proactive and effective measures” brought in to combat the spread of the killer coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a message, Khalid Majid also praised key frontline medical and security workers for their brave efforts to protect the public and thanked the Saudi leadership for helping to fly home almost 40,000 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims from the Kingdom.

Conveying his best wishes to Pakistanis residing in the western region of the Kingdom, the diplomat said: “I would also like to extend my deep appreciation and complete support to the Saudi government’s proactive and effective measures being undertaken to ensure the safety and protection of its citizens and residents against the COVID-19 threat.

“At the same time, our sincere gratitude also goes to the doctors and paramedics, personnel of law enforcement agencies and officials of all other relevant departments who are fighting on the frontline, at the risk of their own lives, to protect the public against this deadly threat.”

Majid pointed out that the special preventive measures were necessitated by special circumstances. “I therefore advise and request the Pakistani community to strictly comply with these precautionary measures and to cooperate fully with the Saudi authorities to strengthen their hands in this regard.”

The consul general noted the safe and timely return of a large number of Pakistani Umrah pilgrims from the Kingdom.

“At the beginning of the current situation, there were around 40,000 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in the Kingdom. However, with the active cooperation and close support of the Saudi authorities, in particular the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), almost all of these pilgrims have successfully been flown back to Pakistan through special flight operations of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and Pakistan International Airlines.”

The Consulate General of Pakistan is to scale down its routine consular services as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus. However, cases requiring immediate attention would continue to be dealt with in the usual way.

The Consulate General will remain accessible around the clock to members of the Pakistani community in the western region for information, guidance and emergency help on contact numbers 012-6692371, 012-6691046, 012-6691047, and 012-6691051.