British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees — BBC

Emirates to resume some passenger flights

DUBAI: Emirates airlines received approval from UAE authorities to resume the operations of a limited number of passenger planes, Chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum tweeted Thursday.

The initial flights will be outbound from the UAE, he added.

The UAE government has suspended all passenger flights from and into the country, including transit, since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Emirates Skycargo said on Wednesday that it deployed capacity to supply and replenish food and medicines in the UAE, as rulers roll out strategies to sustain the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters news agency reported.

The national cargo organization said it transported between mid-January and mid-March more than 225,000 tons of cargo in total out of which 55,000 tons were food items including fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood, and more than 13,000 tons were pharmaceutical.

Authorities have also implemented a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the national disinfection program.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has so far reported 814 cases, 61 recoveries and 8 deaths.