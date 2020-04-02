You are here

British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees — BBC

British Airways said earlier it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport, above, Britain’s second-busiest airport. (AFP)
Updated 02 April 2020
Reuters

  • Talks with the union are still ongoing, British Airways said
IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.
The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80 percent of BA’s cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.
Talks with the union are still ongoing, British Airways said in a brief statement to Reuters.
British Airways had said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport, Britain’s second-busiest airport, as the aviation sector reels under the coronavirus crisis.

Emirates to resume some passenger flights

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates airlines received approval from UAE authorities to resume the operations of a limited number of passenger planes, Chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum tweeted Thursday.
The initial flights will be outbound from the UAE, he added.
The UAE government has suspended all passenger flights from and into the country, including transit, since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Emirates Skycargo said on Wednesday that it deployed capacity to supply and replenish food and medicines in the UAE, as rulers roll out strategies to sustain the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters news agency reported.
The national cargo organization said it transported between mid-January and mid-March more than 225,000 tons of cargo in total out of which 55,000 tons were food items including fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood, and more than 13,000 tons were pharmaceutical.
Authorities have also implemented a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the national disinfection program.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has so far reported 814 cases, 61 recoveries and 8 deaths.

