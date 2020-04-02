Pop-culture highlights from around the Arab world

Mahmoud Kaabour

‘Champ Of The Camp’ and ‘Grandma, A Thousand Times’

The Lebanese filmmaker has made two of his documentaries available to watch online (for free). “Wonderful how my fellow filmmakers and producers are availing their films in these times, so it’s my turn,” Kaabour wrote on Facebook. “Here are my two last ones, which are part of my spirit and flesh.”

2010’s “Grandma, a Thousand Times” is an award-winning 50-minute documentary that Kaabour made about his 85-year-old grandmother (or ‘Teta’ as he calls her), Fatima. It’s a sweet and touching film — but never cloying — in which Fatima, mostly from her home or her balcony, looks back on her busy life, particularly her children, grandchildren, and music — her late husband, whose name the filmmaker shares (and to whom he bears a striking resemblance), was a violinist.

As well as winning $100,000 at the Doha Tribeca film festival, the film was a ‘Critic’s Pick’ in the New York Times, where the reviewer wrote that Kaabour “flash-freezes a resilient, no-nonsense personality that holds his family together… Teta commands the respect of her section of old Beirut.”

“Champ Of The Camp,” released in 2013, was the first feature film shot in UAE labor camps. It’s the story of a Bollywood singing competition, in which laborers competed to show off their vocal skills and knowledge of Bollywood movies. Kaabour described it to Screen Daily as “both a tribute to Bollywood as well as the lives of people who have built (the UAE).”

Both movies are now available to screen on Vimeo.

Lea Makhoul

‘I’ll Be Fine’

According to Universal MENA, the French-Lebanese singer said “this would be her year, and she always delivers.” Her latest single is an upbeat pop number in which Makhoul encourages her audience to be “strong enough to walk away from an unhealthy relationship and still be good on your own — a breakup should be seen as a breakthrough.” Makhoul reportedly choreographed the video’s dance routine herself with the intention of highlighting the track’s “raw element.” “It is both feminist and feminine,” the press release says. “The artist empowers all to take the independent road.”

Monteath

‘Juliet’

The UAE-based four-piece, named after frontman Josh Monteath, released their first official single late last month from their upcoming album “Moonlight,” set for release in May. On their Facebook page, the band (Monteath, drummer Andrei Ramos, bassist Alex Tombrink, and guitarist Jerome Deligero), cite Kings of Leon and John Mayer among their main influences and “Juliet” lends credence to that claim (particularly the later, poppier Kings of Leon singles) with its melodic pop-rock vibe.

Alko B

‘To The Long Lost’

The Lebanese singer-songwriter (real name Salim Naffah) — now based in New York — just released this video for this mellow, reverb-drenched instrumental from his 2019 album “Dreaming Is Not For Two.” The black-and-white film features dancer Lynne Sakr in some sun-soaked woods and is a perfect accompaniment to the dreamy, slightly off-kilter, music.

Hasan Hujairi

‘Requite’

The Bahraini sound artist, writer and composer released this atmospheric and unsettling instrumental track at the end of March, describing it as “music for another day at home.” Like much of Hujairi’s work, it’s not really a song but more of a soundscape, hinting at the alternating waves of panic and calm acceptance that many of us are doubtless experiencing at the moment.

Funny Death

‘fill the black hole in my heart’

Vancouver-based Lebanese synth-pop artist (real name Jad Mroue) released a video for this track from his 2018 album “Half Present” last month. The clip resembles an arthouse short, with a central character constantly waving at, but somehow failing to attract the attention of, the camera. It’s a funny-but-sad motif that captures the track’s yearning quality perfectly.

Mark Shakedown

‘Midnight’

Lebanese DJ-producer Mark Shakedown’s new “future-house” release boasts “a smooth versatile beat to calm you down or lift you up depending on your mood,” according to the press release. The 32-year-old has been a fixture on the region’s mainstream electronic-music scene for years now, and his experience shows on this catchy, polished pop track.