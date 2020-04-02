You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah in coronavirus clampdown

Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah in coronavirus clampdown

In this file photo, an aerial view shows an empty white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba in Makkah's Grand Mosque on March 6, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/48k6b

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah in coronavirus clampdown

  • Residents will be allowed to leave their houses for medical care and to obtain food supplies in their respective neighborhoods from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior implemented a 24-hour curfew in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah on Thursday to limit the spread of coronavirus, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Under the curfew, which will be enforced until further notice, residents will be allowed to leave their houses for medical care and to obtain food supplies in their respective neighborhoods from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

A maximum of two people will be allowed to travel in one car at a time - the driver and the person going out to buy food or obtain medical care.

The ministries of health and interior will work with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority to set up procedures for the use of banking services and ATMs.

Groups which were previously excluded from the curfew, such as workers in the health industry, will still be allowed to leave for work.

All commercial activities in the two cities – apart from pharmacies, supermarkets, banks and petrol stations – will be stopped.

Authorities called on residents to protect children and only allow adults to leave the house, and advised them to use delivery services for groceries and food as much as possible.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry allocates $4.5 billion to cushion impact of COVID-19 crisis on workers
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: The world continues to bear the loss of human lives and revenue amid coronavirus crisis

Saudi Arabia announces five deaths, 165 new cases of coronavirus

Updated 46 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces five deaths, 165 new cases of coronavirus

  • 165 new cases of coronavirus have been detected
  • Of the new coronavirus cases, 48 were detected in Makkah and 46 in Madinah
Updated 46 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from coronavirus on Thursday and said that 165 new cases have been detected.
Of the new cases, 48 were detected in Makkah and 46 in Madinah.
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry implemented a 24-hour curfew in the two holy cities on Thursday to limit the spread of coronavirus,
The health ministry also said that 64 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 328.
A total of 21 people have died of coronavirus in the Kingdom so far and 1,885 people have been infected.

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah in coronavirus clampdown
Business & Economy
International airline body calls for urgent help for Mideast carriers amid coronavirus

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilize oil market
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Donald Trump discuss energy markets in telephone call
Saudi Arabia announces five deaths, 165 new cases of coronavirus
Extremists see global chaos from virus as an opportunity
Midnight raid busts illegal lab trading in out of date cosmetics, sterilizers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.