UAE education ministry bans private tutoring sessions

The state-run news agency WAM said studies would continue online for students in all public and private schools and universities until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 April 2020
  • Schools and universities in the UAE are to continue online distance learning until the end of the academic year in June
DUBAI: All private tutoring sessions for students have been banned except for remote learning classes, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday citing the Ministry of Education.
The decision was taken as part of the country’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Schools and universities in the UAE are to continue online distance learning until the end of the academic year in June amid coronavirus fears, the education ministry said Monday.
The state-run news agency WAM said studies would continue online for students in all public and private schools and universities until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine

  • Parliament announced Larijani’s illness Thursday on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine
  • Iran has one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the virus
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s parliament says speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in quarantine.
Larijani is the highest-ranking official within Iran’s government to test positive for the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Parliament announced Larijani’s illness Thursday on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine.
Iran has one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the virus.

