You are here

  • Home
  • Palace official says martial law off the table as Duterte says protesters can be shot 

Palace official says martial law off the table as Duterte says protesters can be shot 

The COVID-19 death toll in the country has reached 107. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/47su7

Updated 30 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Palace official says martial law off the table as Duterte says protesters can be shot 

  • Duterte ordered soldiers and the police to shoot and kill those who might cause “trouble” amid a lockdown
Updated 30 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government was not keen on imposing martial law to combat the coronavirus disease, Cabinet Secretary Karlos Nograles said on Thursday.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday openly ordered soldiers and the police to shoot and kill those who might cause “trouble” amid a lockdown to contain the spread of the contagion.

In a virtual press conference, Nograles, spokesperson for the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, allayed fears of a possible imposition of martial law in the wake of Duterte’s warning against violators of quarantine protocols.

Nograles said that while martial law was off the table, in a state of calamity there had to be order. “That’s why it’s important for President Duterte to keep the peace and order specially in this time.”

“Let’s not complicate things by making it a peace and order problem. It’s already hard as it is,” he said.
 
Nograles made the statement a day after President Duterte said that he would not hesitate to have those who took advantage of the situation and created trouble to be arrested or even shot dead.

“I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and military, also the village officials, that if there is trouble or the situation arises that people fight and your lives are on the line, shoot them dead. Do you understand? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I’ll send you to the grave,” Duterte said in an impromptu televised address late on Wednesday.

“Do not test the government,” Duterte said, adding that the situation was getting worse three weeks into the month-long lockdown, or what that government calls “enhanced community quarantine.”

The COVID-19 death toll in the country has reached 107, as the number of confirmed infected individuals rose to 2,633 based on latest data from the Department of Health, while 51 patients have recovered from the disease.

“So let this be a warning to all. Follow the government at this time because it is really critical that we have order,” he said.

The president was referring to the political left, but also possibly others who may protest or question strict measures adopted by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His warning came hours after residents of San Roque village in Quezon City staged a protest to demand food aid claiming they had not received relief items since the lockdown was imposed on March 17.

Police arrived at the scene and reportedly asked the residents to leave the area. But they refused to do so, prompting the police to arrest some of them.

Authorities identified the left-leaning urban poor group Kadamay as the instigator of the protest.

“Remember, you leftists: You are not the government . . . and you cannot be a part of what we are planning to do for the nation . . . do not cause riots because I will order you detained and release you only when this COVID (crisis) is over,” Duterte said.

“I will not hesitate (for) my soldiers to shoot you. I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain you . . . When you get detained, you are on your own when it comes to food,” he said.

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Archie Gamboa however assured the public that the police would not shoot leftists and quarantine violators. He said that the president  just “overemphasized” law enforcement in his recent address to the nation.
 

Topics: China Coronavirus Philippines

Related

World
Philippines reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, 322 more infections
World
Philippines reports 227 new coronavirus cases, eight more deaths

Thousands raised for young UK coronavirus doctor after car smashed

Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Thousands raised for young UK coronavirus doctor after car smashed

Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Donations have poured in for a British junior doctor working on the front lines of coronavirus after vandals smashed his car with rocks.

Dr Abdul Farooq, who works at a hospital in central England, discovered his badly damaged car on Monday, the Evening Standard newspaper reported.

He was forced to cancel his shift at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton to arrange to get the car towed away.

"It was totally smashed up," Farooq, 24, said. "All the windows were smashed and the rear view mirrors had been pulled out.”

In stepped stand-up comedian Tez Ilyas, who when he heard what happened to the vehicle, set up a fundraiser to help the doctor.

The fund has now reached almost £3,500. 

In the meantime, Farooq has been taking Uber taxis to work.

“It shows the kindness that people are showing to NHS staff,” he said of the donations. “We are being recognised now and people are starting to value the healthcare system a lot more during this crisis."

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus UK NHS

Related

World
UK vows to ‘massively’ increase virus testing amid criticism
Special
World
Family of UK’s first surgeon coronavirus victim, Adil El-Tayar, calls on UK to protect health workers

Latest updates

Palace official says martial law off the table as Duterte says protesters can be shot 
Thousands raised for young UK coronavirus doctor after car smashed
World Bank to roll out $160bn emergency aid over 15 months
Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend
US Special forces deliver babies for Syrian refugees

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.