UAE extends suspension of entry for valid visa holders abroad for two more weeks

A man wearing a protective mask lifts his hands in prayer outside a mosque which has been closed to worshipers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Sharjah, in the UAE, March 30, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The statement added that the two-week period, which starts Thursday, could be renewed according to updates on the coronavirus pandemic
CAIRO: United Arab Emirates extended on Thursday the suspension of entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks, the state news agency reported.
The statement added that the two-week period, which starts Thursday, could be renewed according to updates on the coronavirus pandemic, and that this comes as a precautionary measure.

UAE announces 150 new cases of coronavirus, two deaths

Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine

AP

Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine

  • Parliament announced Larijani’s illness Thursday on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine
  • Iran has one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the virus
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s parliament says speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in quarantine.
Larijani is the highest-ranking official within Iran’s government to test positive for the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Parliament announced Larijani’s illness Thursday on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine.
Iran has one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the virus.

