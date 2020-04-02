UAE extends suspension of entry for valid visa holders abroad for two more weeks

CAIRO: United Arab Emirates extended on Thursday the suspension of entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks, the state news agency reported.
The statement added that the two-week period, which starts Thursday, could be renewed according to updates on the coronavirus pandemic, and that this comes as a precautionary measure.
