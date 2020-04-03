You are here

British-Moroccan chef brings joy to front line workers and the homeless with free gourmet meals

British-Moroccan chef and entrepreneur Khalid Dahbi distributes meals to front line workers. (Supplied)
Front line workers receive Khalid Dahbi’s meals. (Supplied)
British-Moroccan chef and entrepreneur Khalid Dahbi prepares meals for front line workers and the homeless. (Supplied)
British-Moroccan chef and entrepreneur Khalid Dahbi distributes meals to front line workers. (Supplied)
British-Moroccan chef and entrepreneur Khalid Dahbi prepares meals for front line workers and the homeless. (Supplied)
British-Moroccan chef and entrepreneur Khalid Dahbi prepares meals for front line workers and the homeless. (Supplied)
  • Dahbi says he and his team are “keen to deliver” and distribute meals where they are needed
  • The British-Moroccan chef and entrepreneur said he is preparing the meals solely to help others and has always “loved giving back”
LONDON: A British-Moroccan chef and entrepreneur is bringing a smile to dozens of key workers and homeless people in England during the coronavirus lockdown by cooking and distributing 150 restaurant style meals every day.
Khalid Dahbi, 39, the executive resident chef at a British concierge company, said he was keeping his kitchen open during the coronavirus outbreak to provide nutritious food to workers on the front line as a way of giving back to society.
“For me, it’s another way of having fun,” Dahbi told Arab News. “Amid the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic, if I can make people smile through my food, then I’ve succeeded.”
Dahbi says his meals are gourmet standard and he has been serving dishes like risotto with truffles, grilled supreme of free-range chicken with risotto primavera, smoked salmon sandwiches and risotto primavera with grilled chicken and salsa.
“The meals are not served hot but we ask recipients of the meals to heat them up and they are served in packaging that is suitable for ovens and microwaves,” Dahbi said. “So they just need to warm the food up and they have a restaurant style meal.
The British government has introduced a lockdown and social distancing measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The measures include restaurant closures which make it difficult for key workers such as nurses and police officers who have stretched schedules and work round the clock to obtain food.
“There are a lot of people in London who don’t have access to hot food and with everything closed, I am taking the opportunity to cook some gourmet meals for nurses and other key workers, Dahbi said.
“We have distributed gourmet meals to ambulance services in Euston in central London and Chobham, a village in Surrey.”
Dahbi, who is the executive resident chef at the concierge company named Quintessentially, says he and his team are “keen to deliver” and distribute meals where they are needed.
“A few friends of mine who work for the NHS recently called me and told me that nurses have very little options for food and that they can only buy cold sandwiches at the hospital cafeteria.
“So we cooked some food and put it into our vans and took it over to London Bridge Hospital where a member of staff made sure that around 30-40 nurses had a nice hot meal.”
Dahbi said he is preparing the meals solely to help others and has always “loved giving back.”
“I’m giving to the areas where there is a real necessity. Yesterday, I went to Charing Cross Police Station. The police don’t have access to hot food. We walked into the police station and we were welcomed with open arms. They accepted all the food we gave them and thanked us immensely because they needed it, there was nothing around. Even if you bring food from home, it’s not the same thing.”
Although 80 percent of the meals that Dahbi cooks is given to frontline workers, he has also distributed food to homeless shelters in Covent Garden, Camden and Marylebone.
“If I come across anybody on the streets on my way to these shelters, I’ll stop and open my boot and give them a meal,” he said.
Dahbi, who also owns a pizzeria and restaurant in London’s Covent Garden, covers the costs for the meals that he and his team of five chefs make, as well as their wages. He said it is a way of keeping his team in employment during these difficult times.
“It’s my way of investing in my team and keeping them busy because I don’t want to lose these people who have been with me for such a long time. So it’s a good way to get them involved and of course they are being paid as well.”
Paying tribute to his team, he said “I am successful because of the people around me. Without them I’d be nothing. They stand by me on a daily basis and for me to turn my back on them is not something I will consider,” he said.

Virus-hit cruise ships cleared to dock in Florida

Virus-hit cruise ships cleared to dock in Florida

  • A total of 1,243 passengers and 1,247 crew members are stranded at sea on the Zaandam and the Rotterdam
  • Some 45 people with mild symptoms will remain onboard in isolation until they recover and the estimated less than 10 people requiring critical care will be taken ashore
FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: Two virus-hit cruise ships with dozens of ill passengers and crew received clearance to dock in Florida on Thursday after being barred from several South American countries, concluding a harrowing time at sea for those stranded onboard.
The Zaandam, operated by Holland America Line, and its sister ship the Rotterdam approached Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, according to ship tracker cruisemapper.com, after days of protracted negotiations over their fate.
“The Coast Guard, Homeland Security, health officials, and Broward County have reached a decision to allow the #Zaandam and #Rotterdam cruise ships to dock,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said on Twitter.
Four people have died on the Zaandam, for reasons not yet disclosed.
Rick De Pinho, a Zaandam passenger who was transferred to the Rotterdam at sea, sent AFP a recording of a message from the ship’s captain confirming port clearance had been granted.
“We’re going to miss the ship,” a jubilant De Pinho told AFP.
A total of 1,243 passengers and 1,247 crew members are stranded at sea on the Zaandam and the Rotterdam, which came to its sister ship’s aid last week, loaded with supplies.
Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, initially said he did not want the ships to dock, for fear the ill passengers would tax the state’s already strained health care system.
With more than 8,000 coronavirus cases and at least 128 deaths, the Sunshine State — home to many retirees — has the fifth-most cases in the United States.
But late Wednesday, DeSantis changed his tune, telling Fox News that he had not realized there were US citizens involved.
“We actually have Floridians” aboard the Zaandam, he said.
President Donald Trump had said the ships needed to be evacuated, saying: “We have to help the people. They’re in big trouble.”
Trump said he was working with British and Canadian authorities to repatriate their nationals who are on the cruise liners.
Trantalis said Holland America, which is owned by Carnival, had agreed to a “strict set of protocols” governing how the passengers would disembark.
“It’s all going to be done in ways that are not going to expose the people of Florida to any of the illnesses that may be on there,” DeSantis told Fox News on Thursday.
The top US expert on infectious disease, Anthony Fauci, told CBS News: “You have to take care of the people who are ill. You just have an obligation to do that, and as quickly as possible.”
About 1,200 passengers who are not ill are expected to be sent home on charter planes.
They will be “transported in coaches that will be sanitized, with limited person-to-person contact and while wearing masks,” Holland America said Wednesday.
Some 45 people with mild symptoms will remain onboard in isolation until they recover and the estimated less than 10 people requiring critical care will be taken ashore for treatment locally, the company said.
“We have one hospital that is able to take some of the critically ill. They have the capacity to do that,” DeSantis said.
The desperate situation onboard the Zaandam attracted worldwide publicity, but it is just one of several cruise liners seeking permission to dock at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.
The Zaandam, which left Buenos Aires on March 7, was originally meant to finish the trip in Chile on March 21 but changed course due to the virus outbreak.
After negotiations while the ships waited in waters off Panama City, it and the Rotterdam were allowed to transit the Panama Canal in order to head to Florida.
De Pinho, a 53-year-old attorney, and his wife were transferred to the Rotterdam because so far, they are healthy.
“You can’t have these ships floating around. People want to go home,” he told AFP from the ship before clearance was granted.

