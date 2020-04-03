DUBAI: Egypt has reported 86 new coronavirus cases, all of whom were linked to travel or were in contact with virus patients, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The country also confirmed 22 new recoveries, including a German national and 21 Egyptian citizens, the spokesperson of the health ministry said in a statement.
The number of cases in the country has reached 865, including 201 recovered patients and 58 deaths.
Egypt reports 86 new coronavirus cases, 22 recoveries
https://arab.news/jgt2a
