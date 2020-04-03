You are here

Egypt reports 86 new coronavirus cases, 22 recoveries

A picture taken on on March 25, 2020 shows Egypt's Salah Salem main road in the capital Cairo on the first evening of a two-week long night-time curfew imposed by the authorities to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 April 2020
Arab News

  • The number of cases in the country has reached 865, including 201 recovered patients and 58 deaths
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt has reported 86 new coronavirus cases, all of whom were linked to travel or were in contact with virus patients, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The country also confirmed 22 new recoveries, including a German national and 21 Egyptian citizens, the spokesperson of the health ministry said in a statement.
The number of cases in the country has reached 865, including 201 recovered patients and 58 deaths.
 

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 — health ministry

Reuters

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 — health ministry

  • Iran is the country most affected in the Middle East by the pandemic
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose on Friday to 3,294 as it claimed 134 lives in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur.
The total number of people confirmed to be infected is 53,183, he said on state television, adding that 4,035 ware “under observation,” a term that may mean they are in critical condition.
Of the total number of people who were diagnosed with the disease, 17,935 have recovered, he said.
Iran is the country most affected in the Middle East by the pandemic.

Topics: China Coronavirus Iran

