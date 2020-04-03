You are here

  • Home
  • Israel arrests Palestinian official in east Jerusalem

Israel arrests Palestinian official in east Jerusalem

Fadi Al-Hidmi was arrested at his home near the Mount of Olives. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yse7j

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Israel arrests Palestinian official in east Jerusalem

  • Palestinian officials said Al-Hidmi was working to assist residents as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Israel bars the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, from operating in east Jerusalem or carrying out any political activities there
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police arrested the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs early Friday for allegedly violating an Israeli ban on Palestinian political activities in east Jerusalem.
Fadi Al-Hidmi was arrested at his home near the Mount of Olives. His office circulated surveillance camera footage showing police searching his home with dogs. It said they confiscated 10,000 shekels (around $2,750). It was the fourth time he has been arrested.
Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Israel views the entire city as its capital.
Israel bars the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, from operating in east Jerusalem or carrying out any political activities there.
Palestinian officials said Al-Hidmi was working to assist residents as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Israel targets (those) who work for Jerusalem, even at such critical moments as we work to save our people’s lives from COVID19,” Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh tweeted, referring to the illness caused by the virus. “We demand his immediate release.”
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Al-Hidmi was arrested “on suspicions of Palestinian activities in Jerusalem.” He said police searched the home and confiscated documents as well as “large sums of money.”
He said the arrest was not connected to any efforts to combat the pandemic.
Israel has reported more than 7,000 cases and at least 36 deaths. The Palestinian Authority has reported 143 cases and one death in the territories it administers in the West Bank. Both have imposed sweeping lockdowns to try and slow the spread of the virus.
The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death, particularly in older patients or those with underlying health problems.

Topics: Israel Palestine Fadi Al-Hidmi

Related

Middle-East
Palestinian leaders hit back at Kushner claims Palestine to blame for West Bank violence

UN ‘horrified’ as young offender dies in Iran after guard beating

Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
AFP

UN ‘horrified’ as young offender dies in Iran after guard beating

  • The United Nations rights office said it had received information that Daniel Zeinolabedini died after suffering beatings following a riot in Mahabad prison
  • Zeinolabedini was put in solitary confinement and beaten by security officials
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The UN voiced outrage Friday over the death of a juvenile offender in Iran following reported beatings by guards after prisoners protested seeking their release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United Nations rights office said it had received information that Daniel Zeinolabedini died after suffering beatings following a riot in Mahabad prison in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province on March 28.
“We are horrified at the death of a juvenile offender after he was reportedly badly beaten by security officers,” spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva in a virtual briefing.
He said prisoners at Mahabad had been protesting against their “prison conditions and the failure of the authorities to temporarily release them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Iran, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, has released some 100,000 prisoners, or around 40 percent of its entire prison population, to reducing crowding.
Zeinolabedini, who was on death row for a murder he allegedly committed in September 2017 at the age of 17, was put in solitary confinement and beaten by security officials at Mahabad.
He was then transferred to Miandoab prison in the same region, where he also suffered abuse, according to information provided to the rights office.
“His family said he called them on March 31 to tell them he had been badly beaten, could hardly breathe and desperately needed help. His death was confirmed on April 2,” Colville said.
The rights office said it was “particularly shocked” at Zeinolabedini’s case, since his conviction and death sentence were upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court, despite death sentences for crimes committed by minors being strictly prohibited by international law.
Colville stressed that Zeinolabedini had continued to profess his innocence.
“We call on the Iranian authorities to immediately conduct an independent and impartial investigation into Zeinolabedini’s death and hold those responsible to account,” he said.
’We are also concerned at the fate of six other people who were also reportedly beaten during the riot on March 28 and taken to Miandoab prison,” he added, urging Iranian authorities “to take all measures to protect their lives.”

Topics: Iran UN United Nations

Related

Middle-East
Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say
Middle-East
Kin of Iran prisoners protest outside Parliament

Latest updates

Israel arrests Palestinian official in east Jerusalem
UN ‘horrified’ as young offender dies in Iran after guard beating
Tunisia offers free helpline as lockdown sees abuse spike
How world leaders are living through COVID-19
Saudi Arabia announces 154 new cases of coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.