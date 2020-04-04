You are here

Rohingya fear hunger more than coronavirus in India

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, Rohingya refugees stand at the Kutupalong refugee camp, Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh. (AP)
Updated 04 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

  • Greatest fear is the consequences of the virus infecting refugee camps
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELH: Abul Fiyas and his eight-member family are now dependent on the mercy of NGOs or local villagers to survive.

The majority of the 6,000 Rohingya refugees in India’s northern city of Jammu in the federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir are in dire straits. Most of them have been on the verge of hunger since India announced a complete lockdown for 21 days on March 24 to contain the escalating cases of coronavirus in the country.
“I was a rickshaw puller and my family’s survival was dependent on my daily earnings, but the lockdown has killed my job,” Fiyas, who came to India from Myanmar in 2014, told Arab News. “If we don’t get support for survival most of the Rohingya refugees will die of hunger first before the coronavirus hits us,” Fiyas said.
Delhi-based 42-year-old Mohammad Tahir, who was surviving on rag picking, is struggling to feed his four-member family. Despite having tuberculosis, Tahir has been able to eke out a living but the lockdown has pushed the whole family into “hunger.”
“The bane of being a Rohingya refugee is that you cannot get any support from the government. You depend on some social groups to help you out. I fear dying of hunger; coronavirus does not scare me,” Tahir told Arab News.
There are about 40,000 Rohingya living in refugee camps in different parts of India with Delhi, Jammu, Nuh in the northern state of Haryana and Hyderabad in southern Telangana being the prominent ones.
Most of them survive on odd jobs, such as rag picking, or as casual workers in the restaurant and construction industries, or as cleaners.
The sudden announcement of the nationwide lockdown has pushed most of them to extreme poverty.
Haryana-based Rohingya activist Mohammad Ali Chand said: “Lockdown might be good, but it has created a huge humanitarian crisis with cases of extreme hunger coming from all the Rohingya camps in India. Last week, some small donations and support from locals have helped us avoid having empty stomachs. But we need urgent help, otherwise if hunger claims some lives it would not be a surprise for us.”

FASTFACT

There are about 40,000 Rohingya living in refugee camps in different parts of India with Delhi, Jammu, Nuh and Hyderabad being the prominent ones.

The greatest fear among activists is the consequences of the coronavirus infecting the refugee camps.
About 100 km southwest of Delhi is a place called Nuh in the neighboring state of Haryana, where more than 400 Rohingya families live. Most of them do not use any kind of soap.
Jafar Ullah, a private tutor in Nuh, said that “soap is a luxury for the refugees.” “People are more worried about hunger than corona. Most of the people are marginal laborers and survive on a very basic income. For them affording meals all three times (a day) is a luxury.”
New-Delhi-based Sabber Kyaw Min, of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, an organization working in India to support the Rohingya refugees, is worried about “what happens if even one refugee gets infected by the coronavirus.”
“Most of the Rohingya refugees live in a crammed camp and in quite a close proximity with each other. Even if one gets infected it would create havoc,” Min told Arab News.
“There are some people suffering from fever and coughs in some refugee camps in Delhi and outside. If anyone has the symptoms of the coronavirus it would spread like a wildfire. Then considering the present political reality in India, we would be blamed for spreading coronavirus in the country and this would make more of our stay in India untenable,” Min said.
He said, however, that his biggest concern was to organize support for the Rohingya people who are in dire need of food.
“The Indian government is taking care of its people and feeding the migrant workers, but no one is there to help us. A group like the Center for Advocacy and Research and some individuals have come forward to help us,” Min said.
“Hunger is a bigger threat to the Rohingya refugees in India today than the coronavirus,” Min said.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Taliban warn US agreement breach could lead to mistrust

Men wearing facemasks as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk past a wall painted with images of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (R), in Kabul April 5, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 14 min 44 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Taliban warn US agreement breach could lead to mistrust

  • The historic peace deal was signed after nearly a year and a half of intensive talks
Updated 14 min 44 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban on Sunday accused the US of violating parts of a historic peace deal, warning that further infringements could damage trust between the two sides.

“The Islamic Emirate so far has remained committed to the agreement and has fully observed it. But there have been flagrant violations from the Americans and their local and foreign colleagues against us,” excerpts from a statement released by the group read.
As part of the deal struck in Doha, Qatar in February of this year, Washington was set to facilitate the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by President Ashraf Ghani’s government in early March, before the start of the first intra-Afghan dialogue.
Contrary to the deal, American and Afghan forces have conducted airstrikes against civilian sites, while the Taliban have avoided staging attacks in cities and organizing significant strikes against government forces, the statement read.
“Since we have witnessed repeated violation in this regard, we demand that the American side observe the contents of the agreement and also inform their other colleagues to do so,” it read.
The statement added that before issuing their warning, the Taliban had shared their concerns with the US through a communication channel set up by both sides for the purpose.
“If these violations go on, an atmosphere of mistrust will be created that will not only damage the deal but will also force the Mujahideen to reciprocal reaction, thus increasing the extent of the fighting,” the statement said.
The historic peace deal was signed after nearly a year and a half of intensive talks between the Taliban and Washington, without including Ghani’s government.
One of the top conditions of the agreement was for Washington to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months of signing the deal.

BACKGROUND

The accord drew adverse reactions from a few former US generals, even as President Donald Trump insisted that he would put an end to Washington’s endless battles, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, which began in late 2001 by ousting the Taliban from power.

In return, the Taliban pledged to ensure that insurgents would not use their controlled areas to stage attacks against the world or US interests.
The accord drew adverse reactions from a few former US generals, even as President Donald Trump insisted that he would put an end to Washington’s endless battles, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, which began in late 2001 by ousting the Taliban from power. The conflict is considered America’s longest war to date.
The deal also pushed for the start of talks between the Taliban and other Afghans, including Ghani’s government, to find a solution to end the war and decide on the future political setup.
Ghani’s officials refused to comment on the Taliban’s statement, arguing that Washington had struck the deal and, therefore, it was the American administration that needed to respond and not Kabul.
It was not immediately possible to get a comment from the US Embassy on the matter.
However, analyst Shafiq Haqpal believes that the Taliban’s statement has been long in the making.
“The Taliban seemed upset privately in recent weeks because America failed to fulfill its pledges based on the deal. The statement now clearly shows the Taliban’s public dissatisfaction, and that will have its impact in the future if not settled,” Haqpal said.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Qatar Donald Trump

