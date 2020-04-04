You are here

  • Home
  • Japan to roll out huge stimulus plan as pandemic pain deepens

Japan to roll out huge stimulus plan as pandemic pain deepens

Japanese leader Shinzo Abe says the stimulus plan to counter coronavirus will exceed the $525 billion package compiled after the 2008 global financial crisis. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2scwx

Updated 04 April 2020
Reuters

Japan to roll out huge stimulus plan as pandemic pain deepens

  • The government is set to approve a supplementary budget on Tuesday to fund the package
Updated 04 April 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday a stimulus package to combat the coronavirus pandemic will be rolled out next week, and target small firms and households hardest hit by social distancing policies that are affecting consumption.

The package will include spending on medical supplies, as well as cash payouts to small firms and households facing sharp falls in income, Abe said.

The government will also urge private financial institutions to join government-affiliated lenders in offering zero-interest rate loans to cash-strapped small and midsized firms, he said.

“We’ll compile the package next week,” Abe told Parliament.

“We’ll deliver in a short period of time a targeted, bold package” that will help the economy achieve a V-shaped recovery, he said.

A senior ruling party official said on Friday he has agreed with Abe to offer 300,000 yen ($2,800) in cash payments per household that suffers a certain degree of income falls from the pandemic.

The government is set to approve a supplementary budget on Tuesday to fund the package.

Supply chain disruptions, travel bans and social distancing policies triggered by the pandemic have hit Japan’s economy, which was already on the brink of recession.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government’s stimulus measures will be delivered in two stages.

The first package will focus on immediate steps to ease corporate funding strains and protect jobs. The second batch will focus on boosting demand, particularly for industries currently hit by social distancing policies such as tourism and event organizers, he told a news conference.

Abe has pledged to lay out a huge stimulus plan to combat the virus that will exceed the 57-trillion-yen ($525 billion) package compiled after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Sources said Japan will fund the package by boosting government bond issuance by $149 billion, adding to what is already the industrial world’s heaviest debt burden at more than twice the size of Japan’s $5 trillion economy.

Rating agency S&P affirmed Japan’s sovereign debt credit rating and kept the outlook positive on Friday, despite the government’s plan to boost spending to battle the economic fallout from the virus.

Analysts expect Japan’s economy, which shrank in the final quarter of last year, to suffer two more quarters of contraction as the pain from the pandemic deepens.

Hiroshi Ugai, chief economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan, expects the world’s third-largest economy to contract 3.1 percent this year. “The government’s planned economic stimulus package would help address immediate problems that could lead to declines in household and corporate income,” he said. “But it would not be enough to change the big picture for Japan’s economy.”

Topics: Japan China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Japan’s Abe vows unprecedented stimulus, Tokyo virus cases rise by daily record
Business & Economy
Olympics delay deals setback to Samsung’s Japanese plans

Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

Updated 04 April 2020
Frank Kane

Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

  • Meeting follows call from Saudi Arabia for urgent meeting and telephone diplomacy between Kingdom, Russia and the US
Updated 04 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Leaders of the global oil industry are planning a crucial “virtual” summit next Monday amid ongoing volatility in crude prices and falling energy demand.

The meeting follows a call from Saudi Arabia on Thursday for an urgent meeting and a round of telephone diplomacy last week involving the Kingdom, Russia and the US, as well as meetings between policymakers and oil industry executives.

The summit is expected to involve the 11 members of OPEC as well as other oil producers from the OPEC+ group.

But exactly which countries will take part in the summit was still up in the air last night. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin was holding talks with executives from the country’s major oil companies before deciding whether or not to participate. The Russian leader has previously indicated his willingness to get involved in talks to help resolve the crisis in the global energy industry, but Russia was also the country that refused to take part in a round of deeper production cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia in Vienna last month, sparking the current price war.

In response to that refusal, the Kingdom increased production and lowered its selling prices. On Sunday, Saudi Aramco, which has pushed output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day, is scheduled to announce its “official selling prices” (OSP) for the month of May, expected to show a continuation of the deep levels of discount to attract customers, especially in Asia, in the battle for global market share. 

Brent crude continued its rollercoaster ride on global markets on Friday, dipping nearly 5 percent before hitting a high of 17.5 percent up at $34.91, before paring gains to about $33.

The options for the producers at Monday’s meeting are limited, in the face of an unprecedented drop in global oil demand. By some estimates, more than 20 million barrels of daily demand was lost last month, the biggest ever contraction in oil history.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, which between them produce around 23 million barrels per day, are unlikely to be willing to take all the pain of bigger cuts without an offer from the Americans.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he expected between 10 million and 15 million barrels of oil to be taken out of supply, but he did not specify where this would come from. Meetings were expected to take place at the White House with oil industry executives and policymakers on Friday.

Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winning oil expert, said: “The ‘when,’ ‘how’ and ‘who’ of the potential deal remain unclear. And the larger the universe of players the more difficult it will be to implement an agreement.”

OPEC+ consists of the 11 OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, plus 10 non-OPEC producers, of which Russia is by far the biggest.

The involvement of the US in the Monday meeting is also unclear. America is not an OPEC member, but US oil executives have attended OPEC deliberations in the past. American participation in any new rounds of output cuts will be constrained by the fact that the US oil industry is made up of private companies — as opposed to state-directed corporations — whose interests diverge.

While big players including Exxon Mobil and Chevron might be willing to take some advice from the White House, the smaller companies in the Texas shale fields are more focused on the immediate financial repercussions of the past month’s volatility.

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia Russia OPEC+

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
It was Russia, not Saudi Arabia, that pulled out of OPEC+ deal: Saudi ministers

Latest updates

Indian officials warn of lockdown extensions as COVID-19 cases in South Asia near 6,000
LIVE: Middle East reports growing cases of coronavirus as more containment measures announced
Local newspapers are facing their own coronavirus crisis
Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility
Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.