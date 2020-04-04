You are here

  • Ali Al-Hazani, Saudi sign language interpreter

Ali Al-Hazani has been a sign language interpreter for more than 20 years. He is currently taking part in Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 press briefings, helping to communicate the latest developments and updates on the pandemic from ministerial officials to the Kingdom’s estimated 720,000 deaf and hearing-impaired citizens.

“Since the Ministry of Health began its intensive awareness campaign before registering any case (of COVID-19) in the Kingdom, it contacted me to share awareness video clips in sign language,” Al-Hazani said.

“After the launch of the press conference, the ministry asked me to participate in the simultaneous interpretation on stage, instead of a small screen, which is an unprecedented civilized and humanitarian step that I do not think any country in the Middle East has done before.

“For the community with hearing impairment, when the interpreter appears on the screen this way, it means that the matter is extremely important and must be heard until the end, and therefore its outcomes were significant,” he added.

Al-Hazani aims to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the daily briefings in order to familiarize himself with the latest content.

He gained a bachelor’s degree with honors in education for people with hearing impairment from King Saud University and a master’s degree in communication techniques and worked as a teacher, and later lecturer, at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University.

Prior to that, he was employed to interpret news and conferences for Al-Ekhbariya channel and was an active member of the Saudi Association for Hearing Impairment until becoming its president for four years, during which time the association witnessed remarkable development.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign and energy ministers on Saturday denied Russia's claim that the Kingdom abandoned the OPEC+ deal, leading to a collapse in world oil prices.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said a statement attributed to Russian President Vladimir Putin blaming Saudi Arabia for pulling out of the deal was “devoid of truth.” 

"The minister affirmed that what was mentioned is fully devoid of truth and that the withdrawal of the Kingdom from the agreement is not correct," the statement said.

In fact Saudi Arabia and 22 other countries tried to persuade Russia to make further cuts and extend the deal, but Russia did not agree, the statement said.

OPEC+ refers to the cooperation between members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil producers. The cooperation deal which called for cuts in production by the producers was meant to stabilize oil prices. 

In a separate statement, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman rejected Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak’s similar claim that the Kingdom refused to extend the OPEC+ deal and withdrew from it.

Novak "was the first to declare to the media that all the participating countries are absolved of their commitments starting from the first of April," Prince Abdulaziz said in a statement.

He said Novak's statement led other countries to decide "to raise their production to offset the lower prices and compensate for their loss of returns." 

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting of oil exporters after US President Donald Trump said he expected the Kingdom and Russia to cut production by 10-15 million barrels per day.

The global oil market has crashed, with prices falling to $34 a barrel from $65 at the beginning of the year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Fuel demand has dropped by roughly a third, or 30 million barrels per day, as billions of people worldwide restrict their movements.

A global deal to reduce production by as much as 10 million to 15 million barrels per day would require participation from nations that do not exert state control over output, including the United States, now the world’s largest producer of crude.

A meeting of OPEC and allies such as Russia has been scheduled for April 6, but details were thin on the exact distribution of production cuts. No time has yet been set for the meeting, OPEC sources said.

(With Reuters)
 

