Funeral of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, the UK’s 13-year-old coronavirus victim, held without family

LONDON: The funeral of a 13-year-old boy who became the first child to die from coronavirus in the UK took place without his family present.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died on Monday and was buried on Friday at the Eternal Gardens dedicated Muslim burial ground in Kemnal Park, Chislehurst.

UK media reported that his family were unable to attend the ceremony in London after two of his six siblings displayed symptoms of the illness.

Images from the ceremony showed the boy’s coffin being lowered into a grave by four men wearing protective clothing.

Mourners stood the recommended two meters apart as prayers were held.

Abdulwahab, from Brixton, South London, had no apparent underlying health conditions.

Family friend Mark Stephenson said Ismail’s immediate family had been left “devastated” at not being able to attend the funeral, the Evening Standard reported.