You are here

  • Home
  • Funeral of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, the UK’s 13-year-old coronavirus victim, held without family

Funeral of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, the UK’s 13-year-old coronavirus victim, held without family

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab was buried at a ceremony on Friday. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jgrj4

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Funeral of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, the UK’s 13-year-old coronavirus victim, held without family

  • His family were unable to attend the ceremony in London after two of his six siblings displayed symptoms of the illness
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The funeral of a 13-year-old boy who became the first child to die from coronavirus in the UK took place without his family present.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died on Monday and was buried on Friday at the Eternal Gardens dedicated Muslim burial ground in Kemnal Park, Chislehurst.

UK media reported that his family were unable to attend the ceremony in London after two of his six siblings displayed symptoms of the illness. 

Images from the ceremony showed the boy’s coffin being lowered into a grave by four men wearing protective clothing.

Mourners stood the recommended two meters apart as prayers were held. 

Abdulwahab, from Brixton, South London, had no apparent underlying health conditions.

Family friend Mark Stephenson said Ismail’s immediate family had been left “devastated” at not being able to attend the funeral, the Evening Standard reported. 

Topics: China Coronavirus Coronavirus UK Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab

Related

World
Boy, 13, becomes youngest UK coronavirus victim
World
13 die after coronavirus sweeps through UK care home 

Afghan forces arrest regional Daesh leader

Updated 04 April 2020
AFP

Afghan forces arrest regional Daesh leader

  • Aslam Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, had been arrested along with the other men in a “complex operation”
  • Farooqi was the mastermind behind a Daesh-claimed attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul last month that killed at least 25 people
Updated 04 April 2020
AFP

KABUL: Afghan forces have arrested the leader of the country’s Daesh group affiliate along with 19 other extremists, authorities said Saturday.
The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement that Aslam Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, had been arrested along with the other men in a “complex operation.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, an NDS official told AFP that Farooqi was the mastermind behind a Daesh-claimed attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul last month that killed at least 25 people.
Known as Islamic State in the Khorasan (IS-K), the Afghan Daesh branch has been on its back foot in recent months following continued operations by US forces and separately by the Taliban.
In November, Afghan officials said IS-K had been completely defeated in Nangarhar, one of the key eastern provinces where they first sought to establish a stronghold in 2015.
In the years since, they have claimed responsibility for a string of horrific bombings across Afghanistan.
In its statement, the NDS said Farooqi had admitted to having links with “regional intelligence agencies” — a clear reference to Pakistan, which Afghanistan routinely blames for supporting extremists and helping the Taliban.
Islamabad denies it does so.
US Forces-Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a query about Farooqi’s arrest.

Topics: Afghanistan Daesh Kabul

Related

Latest updates

Funeral of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, the UK’s 13-year-old coronavirus victim, held without family
GACA introduces distance learning for aviation students
If Saudi Arabia is forced to put the Hajj on hold, it will not be without precedent
Iraq revokes Reuters’ license, fines it over coronavirus report
Saudi Arabia's KSRelief clinics continue work in Yemen 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.