Boy, 13, becomes youngest UK coronavirus victim

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton in London, passed away on Monday in the early hours of the morning at King’s College University Hospital after being admitted on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

  • Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab not thought to have had underlying condition
LONDON: A 13-year-old boy has become the youngest person suspected to have died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UK.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton in London, passed away on Monday in the early hours of the morning at King’s College University Hospital after being admitted on Friday.

A spokesman for the hospital trust said: “Sadly, a 13-year-old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this time.”

Abdulwahab is thought to have had no underlying health conditions. His family will await a coroner’s report in order to confirm the cause of death.

In a statement, the family said: “He was put on a ventilator and then put into an induced coma but sadly died yesterday (Monday) morning. To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated.”

Given the highly contagious nature of the disease, and protocols taken to stop its spread, it is believed that Abdulwahab died without any family members or friends by his side.

A fundraiser for his family, meanwhile, has raised over £55,000 ($68,000) at the time of writing — having originally aimed for just £4,000.

The fundraiser, on website GoFundMe, was set up by Mark Stephenson, college director at Madinah College in South London, where he is a colleague of Abdulwahab’s sister.

A statement on the page said: “We at Madinah College would like to appeal to our brothers and sisters to donate generously to help raise £4,000 for the funeral costs and to support the family, who sadly also lost their father to cancer.”

It added: “May Allah grant the family patience through this difficult time and make it a means of drawing closer to Him.”

The UK has so far seen exponential growth in the rate of COVID-19 cases and the number of fatalities in recent days. 

This despite gradually implementing a series of increasingly stringent guidelines over the past two weeks to help stop the spread of the virus and ease the burden on the National Health Service. On Tuesday 393 deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of dead to 1,808.

The BBC reported that only 0.3 percent of teenagers who contract COVID-19 require hospital treatment, and just 0.006 percent die as a result, making Abdulwahab’s case very rare.

“Two out of every 30,000 infections among this age group will not survive,” said BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle. “But it does happen, as this distressing case shows.”

Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say

  • Around 10% of new coronavirus infections may be sparked by people who were infected with the virus but did not experience symptoms
  • In the initial months of the pandemic, health officials based their response on the belief that most of the spread came from people who were sneezing or coughing
NEW YORK: More evidence is emerging that coronavirus infections are being spread by people who have no clear symptoms, complicating efforts to gain control of the pandemic.
A study conducted by researchers in Singapore and published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday is the latest to estimate that around 10% of new coronavirus infections may be sparked by people who were infected with the virus but not experiencing symptoms.
In response to recent studies, the CDC changed how it was defining the risk of infection for Americans. The agency’s new guidance, also released Wednesday, targets people who have no symptoms but were exposed to persons with known or suspected infections. It essentially says that anyone may be a considered a carrier, whether they have symptoms or not.
That reinforces the importance of social distancing and other measures designed to stop the spread, experts said.
“You have to really be proactive about reducing contacts between people who seem perfectly healthy,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, a University of Texas at Austin researcher who has studied coronavirus transmission in different countries.
The new study focused on 243 cases of coronavirus reported in Singapore from mid-January through mid-March, including 157 among people who hadn’t traveled.
Researchers found that so-called pre-symptomatic people triggered infections in seven different clusters of disease, accounting for about 6% of the locally-acquired cases.
An earlier study in Hubei province, China, where the virus was first identified, suggested that more than 10% of transmissions could have occurred before patients spreading the virus ever exhibited symptoms.
Researchers are also looking into the possibility that additional cases are triggered by “asymptomatic” people who are infected but never develop clear-cut symptoms, and “post-symptomatic” people who got sick, appear to be recovered, but may still be contagious.
It remains unclear how many new infections are caused by each type of these potential spreaders, said Meyers, who was not involved in the Singapore study but was part of an earlier one focused on China.
CDC officials say they’ve been researching asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infections, but the studies are not complete.
In the initial months of the pandemic, health officials based their response on the belief that most of the spread came from people who were sneezing or coughing droplets that contained the virus.

