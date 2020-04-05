You are here

Indonesia’s spooky ploy to counter virus threat

Locals dress up as ghosts to frighten people into staying home. (AN photo)
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • Two villagers dressed up as “pocong” guarded the hamlet’s entrance for three nights to warn people against venturing out. One also stood guard on a dark corner in the village
JAKARTA: Villagers in Central Java have resorted to an age-old trick to ensure unruly youngsters adhere to strict stay-at-home measures — by dressing up as “pocong,” the white-shrouded ghosts that are the stuff of Indonesian legend.

In Indonesian myth, a “pocong” is a zombie-like ghost of a dead person’s soul trapped in its burial shroud that hops around at night.

Young people in Kesongo hamlet, in Central Java’s Sukoharjo regency have used the ghostly figures to deter local children — who are at home after their schools were closed as part of anti-virus measures — from venturing out at night.

“We had this idea to dress up as ‘pocong’ to keep the residents in their houses as we help the government in imposing social distancing measures,” Anjar Panca, a caretaker of Al-Himmah Mosque in the hamlet, told Arab News on Saturday.

Two villagers dressed up as “pocong” guarded the hamlet’s entrance for three nights to warn people against venturing out. One also stood guard on a dark corner in the hamlet.

Panca said the aim is to remind residents of the risks from the fast-spreading outbreak and encourage them to stay at home.

However, after photographs of the “pocong” guarding the hamlet’s entrance went viral, they found themselves with a growing audience who came to see them in action, forcing them to halt the initiative.

“However, we want to keep this effort going and we will be appearing again as soon as the situation permits,” Panca said.

On Saturday, Central Java confirmed 120 coronavirus cases, out of which 18 have died, while Indonesia’s national tally reached 2,092 confirmed infections with 191 deaths.

Regional governments across Java, home to about 141 million Indonesians, are bracing for a likely spike in virus cases after the central government said on Thursday that it will not ban people in Jakarta traveling to their hometowns ahead of Ramadan and Eid.

The annual exodus of residents from major cities to celebrate Eid in their hometowns began early this year after millions of urban workers were left jobless following large-scale social restrictions.

Experts have warned that allowing people from Jakarta, the epicenter of coronavirus infections in Indonesia, to travel to their hometowns risks a massive spread of Covid-19 infections across the densely populated island.

The Indonesian Ulema Council has issued a fatwa declaring that traveling out of a virus-infested area and risking spreading the virus to locals is forbidden.
Lieut. Col. Susanto, a spokesman for Diponegoro military command, which oversees the Central  Java and Yogyakarta regions, released a video clip calling on his compatriots in Banyumasan dialect to refrain from going home during the pandemic.

“I wanted to convey the message in a way and a language that is most relatable to the people, since about a third of Javanese migrants working and living in the greater Jakarta area speaks in Banyumasan dialect,” he told Arab News.

“I have been receiving positive feedback from village heads that their residents have understood the message and have decided to stay where they are now,” he added.

But with more than 700 local dialects spoken across Indonesia, warning about the dangers of coronavirus remains a huge challenge. Japelidi, a network of digital literacy activists, has responded by translating coronavirus-related information into 43 local dialects.

Novi Kurnia, national coordinator of Japelidi, told Arab News that with 168 activists in 30 cities around the country, the network’s online and offline message has reached grassroots level with the help of local figures and authorities.

“There is a need to reach out to the wider public, especially those in remote areas, in a culturally relatable and acceptable way, and using a local dialect is a way to do that,” Kurnia said.

  • Italy has the most number of deaths at more than 14,500
  • US has the most number of cases at more than 300,000
WASHINGTON: The number of coronavirus deaths worldwide totaled 63,437 on Saturday, with Europe accounting for over 45,000, or two-thirds of the total.

There are now more than 1.17 million confirmed coronavirus cases around the world since the virus emerged in China late last year.

Topping the most number of COVID-19 cases was the United States, which reported more than 300,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,300 deaths.

Italy, which continues to have the most number of deaths at more than 14,500, has the second number of cases at more than 119,000.

Spain is second in the most number of deaths at more than 11,700 and is third in number of cases.

Billions of people are living under some form on lockdown.

Roughly half the planet is confined at home with schools and businesses closed, at huge cost to the global economy.

China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn those killed in the outbreak that started in the city of Wuhan before sweeping the globe.

Across the nation, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens wailed.


Sense of relief

Despite being on top of the list in terms of deaths, Italy and Spain reveled at some encouraging news on Saturday.

Italy cheered after seeing its number of intensive care cases for coronavirus drop for the first time — from 4,068 on Friday to 3,994 on Saturday.

Even some of the most cautious Italian health officials seized on the figures as evidence that the tide may be turning in the deadliest disaster the country has faced since World War II.

“This is a very important data point,” said civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli, adding that it “allows our hospitals to breathe.”

The daily rise in new infections across Italy has also slowed.

The country reported 681 new deaths on Saturday, down from a peak of almost 1,000 just over a week ago.

Spain, which is under a near-total lockdown, also saw a second successive daily fall in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities.

Although the number of new cases also slowed, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an extension of the country’s lockdown until April 25.

At a field hospital in Madrid set up at a conference center, staff applauded whenever a patient was healthy enough to be discharged.

One of them was 59-year-old builder Eduardo Lopez who gave a “10/10” rating to the staff who cared for him “with tenderness and a great dose of humanity.”

France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 recorded the previous day.

This brought the total number of deaths in France to 7,560 since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon said.


New daily high

Britain’s overall death toll climbed to more than 4,300 out of nearly 42,000 cases with a five-year-old among the fatalities.

Queen Elizabeth II is to make a rare special address to Britain and Commonwealth nations on Sunday during which she will urge people to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

New York state, the US outbreak’s epicenter, saw a record 630 deaths in a single day and Governor Andrew Cuomo warned the worst was yet to come. The state has recorded a total of 3,565 deaths.

Cuomo cautioned that already strained hospitals were not prepared.

“Part of me would like to be at the apex and just, ‘let’s do it.’ But there’s part of me that says it’s good that we’re not at the apex because we’re not yet ready,” he said.

New York City appealed for licensed medical personnel to volunteer their services.

“Anyone who’s not already in this fight, we need you,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

US President Trump said 1,000 military personnel, mostly doctors and nurses, would be deployed to New York City to “assist where they’re needed the most.”

“That’s the hottest of all the hot spots,” he said.

Trump also said he had asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite shipments of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug which the US leader has been touting as a treatment for coronavirus although clinical trials are still underway.

“I may take it,” Trump said. “I’ll have to ask my doctors about that.”


'Masks could give false sense of security'

Several Western countries including the US, Germany and France have in recent days encouraged the use of masks in public despite earlier saying that only carers needed to cover their faces.

The U-turn has angered and confused some citizens, and spurred a flurry of online tutorials for DIY masks.

It comes after some studies suggested the new coronavirus can be spread through speaking and breathing, not just coughing and sneezing. US authorities said wearing a simple homemade mask or scarf could help stem rocketing infection rates.

The World Health Organization is reviewing its guidance but has said it worries that masks could give “a false sense of security,” leading people to be more casual about hand washing and social distancing.

